‘Yellowstone’ Star Explains Why She Missed Major Event Amid Speculation The Show Is Ending

“Yellowstone” star Kelly Reilly has set the record straight about why she didn’t show up to a highly-anticipated event with fans.

The woman famous for playing Beth Dutton and several other cast members were supposed to be at PaleyFest at the start of April, but it was announced shortly before the event started that all the big names had dropped out.

Will “Yellowstone” end with season five? (Credit: Paramount Network)

Ultimately, only a few members of the cast in less prominent roles showed up. It led to a surge in speculation there were major problems and a couple weeks later, it was reported the show will end with season five.

Now, Reilly is claiming she didn’t drop out on short notice.

Chaos continues to surround “Yellowstone.” (Credit: Paramount Network)

“Yellowstone” star Kelly Reilly responds to PaleyFest speculation.

Weeks after she dropped out, Reilly now claims she wasn’t even in the country when the event happened in California.

“I was filming in the UK at the time, and let them know in January I wouldn’t be able to attend. I was sorry to hear my name was still on the list of attendees, as it is unfair to our fans,” Reilly wrote on Instagram Sunday when asked why she didn’t show.

Kelly Reilly breaks silence on PaleyFest speculation. (Credit: Instagram)

However, the very next comment on Instagram claims the event told customers things were canceled on short notice, and not months in advance.

“Yellowstone” star Kelly Reilly explains why she wasn’t at PaleyFest speculation. (Credit: Instagram)

What will happen with “Yellowstone”?

While Reilly might be explaining her side, people are still waiting to find out what the hell will happen with the future of the show.

Things have gone completely silent ever since the report broke that the show was allegedly ending. It’d be easier to get updates on Area 51 at this point than “Yellowstone.”

Is that a good or bad thing? I’m honestly not sure. I broke down the situation and what the silence might mean in a piece you can read here.

Kelly Reilly explains missing PaleyFest. (Credit: Paramount Network)

The fact Kelly Reilly claims she was simply out of the country filming something else doesn’t exactly mean much. It just means the cancelation wasn’t on short notice. Read into that as much as you want.

It doesn’t exactly explain why the rest of the cast didn’t show up. At a minimum, there’s some more questions that need to be answered.

The biggest one is when will fans finally get a release date for the rest of season five? Until that’s answered, nothing else really matters.

When does “Yellowstone” return? (Credit: Paramount Network)

As is the standard, make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest “Yellowstone” updates. We’re all waiting on pins and needles for updates.