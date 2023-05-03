Kevin Costner Getting Divorced After Nearly 20 Years Of Marriage

Videos by OutKick

Kevin Costner is splitting from his wife Christine Baumgartner.

The “Yellowstone” star’s wife has filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage, according to Fox News.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action. We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time,” a rep for Costner told Fox News Digital.

The pair got married in 2004 and have three children.

Kevin Costner’s wife Christine Baumgartner files for divorce. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount Network)

Details surrounding the divorce are incredibly limited, and it’s likely to stay that way until the situation is resolved.

However, the first thing that popped into my head after hearing the divorce was a report from last year. It was reported by RadarOnline.com that Costner’s wife Christine wasn’t happy with how much time he was spending on the hit western.

Since then, “Yellowstone” has been on an extended midseason break, and it’s unclear when the series will return.

Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner are divorcing after 18 years of marriage. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

It’s not even known if Kevin Costner will return. There’s been speculation that his time as John Dutton will end very soon. A bombshell report in April claimed the series will end with season five.

Now, Costner is getting divorced, and it’s the latest sign he’s surrounded by chaos. It’s certainly been a very unexpected bumpy ride for the star actor the past several months.

Will Kevin Costner remain on “Yellowstone”? Nobody knows when the show will return. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Hopefully, everyone in his family is able to make it through the tough situation, but it’s impossible to ignore the divorce and the chaos with “Yellowstone.” Clearly, Costner is going through a lot at the moment.