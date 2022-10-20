Is Kevin Costner Leaving ‘Yellowstone’?

Is Kevin Costner’s time on “Yellowstone” nearing a rapid end?

Costner is the face of the Paramount Network show from Taylor Sheridan, and there’s no question it would end if he ever decided to leave.

That’s why a new report from RadarOnline.com is a bit troubling. The report claims Costner’s wife Christine Baumgartner has grown tired of the time Costner spends tied to the show. It initially wasn’t a concern because the star actor was “doubtful of the show’s success when it launched in 2018.”

Is Kevin Costner going to leave “Yellowstone”? (Credit: Paramount Network)

There’s just one major problem with the report. It doesn’t line up with anything we already know about the show.

Specifically, the ending of the show has been known for a long time. Depending on who you believe, Sheridan either knew the ending before a single scene was filmed or shortly after it started.

The ending of “Yellowstone” has been set in stone for a long time.

To dive even deeper, Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce in the hit show, told me personally that Sheridan “knows exactly” how the show will end. So, it’s a bit hard to believe that Kevin Costner’s wife is coming out of left field with time commitment issues due to the show’s success.

Given what I know from people involved going all the way back to 2018, this report cuts against everything logical about the situation. Now, that’s not to say it’s not necessarily true. It just means that a ton would have had to have changed behind the scenes for her to have issues by season five.

“Yellowstone” returns November 13 on the Paramount Network. (Credit: Paramount Network)

Not to get into the nitty gritty, but there was always the belief there’d be at least five seasons. That was talked about years ago. So, again, if this report is true, what changed? Did Christine not know how this was all going to shake out? I find that borderline impossible to believe given TV contracts usually plan for multiple seasons.

Could season five be the conclusion of the hit show with Kevin Costner?

Now, there is the possibility Paramount Network decides to put a bow on “Yellowstone” after season five, but that seems doubtful. It seems even more doubtful once you consider the fact Kelly Reilly is on the record saying the show won’t end after this season.

Despite the fact this report is making the rounds, I put zero stock in it. Anyone who has any knowledge of the “Yellowstone” universe knows it just doesn’t add up, and that’s before we factor in the fact he’ll earn nearly $20 million for season five.

Is Kevin Costner leaving “Yellowstone” after season five? Speculation is swirling after a new report. (Credit: Paramount Network)

So, don’t get worked up. Put some beer on ice and prepare for “Yellowstone” to return November 13.