Yellowstone Bringing Back Controversial Character For Season 5

Angela Blue Thunder is back in the Yellowstone world.

According to reports, the attorney played by Q’orianka Kilcher will return to the Dutton ranch this fall after missing all of last season.

Kilcher has had a … busy … summer, to say the least.

Last month, the California Department of Insurance released a statement, stating the actress had been charged with two felony counts of workers’ compensation insurance fraud after the actress “allegedly broke the law in collecting over $90,000 in disability benefits.”

That certainly wouldn’t fly in Montana!

Yellowstone actress worked on set despite receiving total disability benefits

The statement further states that while filming “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” Kilcher allegedly injured her neck and right shoulder.

She saw a doctor a few times that year, but eventually stopped treatment and ghosted the insurance company.

The following year, in 2019, she allegedly reached back out to the insurance company and said she needed more treatment. Kilcher told the doctor she couldn’t work because her neck pain was too severe, and, based on those statements, she started receiving temporary total disability benefits.

And here’s where our favorite TV show comes in …

While receiving those payments, Kilcher was also working on the set of Yellowstone, helping Thomas Rainwater take it to Market Equities and protecting the reservation.

She was last seen in the Season 3 finale, and mysteriously vanished all of last season.

Can’t be working and say you can’t work, folks. That’s Day 1 stuff!

In typical Yellowstone fashion, though, it appears it’s time to Lawyer up again in Season 5! We don’t know much about the new season yet, but, as always, it promises to be epic.

Season 5 of Yellowstone is set to premiere Nov. 13 with a special two-hour episode.