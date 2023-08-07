Yellowjackets Director Says Season 3 Will Finally Fill Major Timeline Gap

Videos by OutKick

Yellowjackets is one of the best shows going right now, and we’ve barely even scratched the surface of storylines.

The critically acclaimed series just wrapped its second season, and follows a girls high school soccer team after their plane crashed on the way to nationals back in the 1990s. The series switches between their time in the woods and present day, and features plenty of drama, twists, turns and, yes, cannibalism.

After all, you can’t have a good plane crash plot without a little human-eating. Pretty sure that’s in the rulebook at this point.

Anyway, the show has been a mega hit for Showtime, and went out with a bang — literally — in this most recent season.

While fans will have to wait a long time for the coming third season because of the ongoing Hollywood strike, director Karyn Kusama recently told a Variety podcast what the newest season could entail.

“I’ve been so excited by this. The concept of that immediate aftermath of re-entry into the world, to me, there’s a whole season worth of material there,” she said on the Variety Awards Circuit podcast.

“And the fact that this is such a long game that each of these characters is facing, in terms of reorienting themselves to whatever normalcy is supposed to be. I’m sure we’re going to learn that their normal is a lot different than our normal. There’s a lot that needs to be figured out between Season 2 and Season 3.”

Key Art for YELLOWJACKETS, Season 2. Photo Credit: Courtesy of SHOWTIME.

Will there be a Season 3 of Yellowjackets?

Yes, duh. And it’s gonna be electric, according to Kusama.

For two years now viewers have gone back and forth between the woods and present day, but we haven’t yet seen what happens in between. Whenever Season 3 starts to film, it looks like that will be a major storyline.

Unfortunately, nobody quite knows when that will be. The ongoing strike in Hollywood has pretty much shut down everything until further notice, and the stalemate doesn’t seem anywhere close to ending.

That being said, there is some good news on the Yellowjackets horizon. Don’t forget, earlier this summer co-creator Ashley Lyle said there will be a bonus episode coming in the near future that bridges the gap between seasons two and three.

Don’t know when that’s gonna drop, but let’s hope it’s soon, because it may be all we get for a long time.