‘Yellowjackets’ Fans Hit With Unexpected News After Epic Season Two Finale

“Yellowjackets” fans might get new content much sooner than expected.

The second season of the hit Showtime show about a soccer team trapped in the Canadian wilderness wrapped up last week, and it was every bit as dark and fun as expected.

It also ended with a shocking death nobody saw coming. No spoilers here, but you can read my full breakdown if you’re interested in finding out what happened.

Usually when a show ends, fans sit back, relax and simply want for another season to drop in a year or so. However, co-creator Ashley Lyle made a very interesting announcement on Twitter late Thursday night in response to a fan.

There’s a bonus episode coming.

Yes, at some point, “Yellowjackets” will get a bonus episode before season three.

Noooo. Go to bed! Get some rest! There will be a bonus episode between seasons, but I love you guys and I don’t want y’all to lose sleep thinking it’s tonight. — Ashley Lyle (@ashannlyle) June 2, 2023

“Yellowjackets” will have a bonus episode after season two.

I’m not sure I’ve ever heard of something like this in modern TV history. Has a bonus episode for a show ever been released between seasons?

If it has happened, it’s not something that is memorable. It’s a very interesting decision from Lyle, Showtime and everyone else involved with the series.

Season two had a great ending. It was brutally tragic and downright incredible. How can Showtime just drop a bonus episode between seasons without diving head first into season three?

Will I watch it? Without a doubt, but I truly have no idea what to expect. Imagine if “Yellowstone” just casually dropped a random episode. People would freak out, and the same can be said for a lot of shows.

“Yellowjackets” co-creator teases bonus episode. (Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME)

The Showtime series is a great show.

“Yellowjackets” is “Lost” combined with “Lord of the Flies” on steroids. It’s next level chaos, carnage and hope is the one thing the show doesn’t have.

There’s no light at the tunnel for the characters. Only more pain and suffering as viewers watch the incredible mystery unfold.

If you’re a fan of great mysteries with some paranormal/supernatural elements, “Yellowjackets” is for you.

“Yellowjackets” is a great show. (Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME)

Fans now sit and wait for season three to eventually show up AND for a bonus episode. It’s an incredibly interesting decision from Showtime, but we’ll be watching!