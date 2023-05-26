‘Yellowjackets’ Wraps Up Incredibly Sinister Second Season With Shocking Death: REVIEW

Videos by OutKick

“Yellowjackets” season two is in the books, and it was every bit as dark as expected.

The Showtime series about a girls soccer team trapped in the Canadian wilderness was an expected hit when it premiered in 2021.

It seemingly came out of nowhere, but after a loyal committed audience and word of mouth, hype surrounding the series eventually grew.

People were captivated for one main reason:

Darkness.

“Yellowjackets” is “Lord of the Flies” meets “Lost” on steroids, and the intensity has never let up since the season one premiere.

“Yellowjackets” season two is in the books. (Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME)

“Yellowjackets” season two was very impressive.

You never know if the second season of a surprise hit will live up to the hype or not. Sometimes, a show catches lightning in a bottle, but it turns out to be more of a flash in the pan than a story with serious staying power.

That was the main concern with season two, but it was evident from the jump the follow up was going to be every bit as strong as the first one.

It wasn’t as dark and gritty as the first one. It was even darker with the cannibalism, the violence and ominous pressure that weighs on everything from start to finish.

Sophie Thatcher is the best member of the “Yellowjackets” cast. (Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME)

The second season focuses really heavily on Lottie’s journey in the past timeline and how she turned into some kind of freak cult leader in the present.

Posing as someone who believes she can heal all (she even seems to truly believe it), Lottie has gathered a loyal group of followers the rest of survivors attempt to infiltrate.

In the finale, we see them attempt to re-create the selected cannibalism drawing in an attempt to appease the demon/evil they brought back with them from the wild. The scene in the past led to Natalie escaping her fate but ultimately costing Javi his life. Natalie also ultimately became the leader over Lottie in the past – an outcome that is long past due.

“Yellowjackets” season two was incredibly dark and sinister. (Photo Credit: Kimberley French/SHOWTIME)

WARNING: THERE IS GOING TO BE A MAJOR SPOILER BELOW. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

While Natalie escaped her fate of being chosen to die in the past, it ultimately caught up with her in the present. Misty attempted to drug someone else, missed and killed Natalie in the process.

For a show that is used to giving fans some unexpected twists, that was one nobody saw coming. It was the curveball of all curveballs to close down season two.

There will be a third season.

The great news is there will be a third season of “Yellowjackets.” That’s been known for months, and Showtime should do everything possible to lean into the series.

It’s become one of the most captivating, complex and entertaining shows on TV through two seasons. Where does “Yellowjackets” go from here after the shocking season two ending and Natalie’s death?

I’m honestly not sure, but we know Natalie remains in the old timeline, which means Sophia Thatcher isn’t going anywhere. That’s good news because she’s hands down the most talented cast member in that timeline.

The house that’s kept them alive through two seasons is now also gone. That should make for some fascinating season three drama.

There will be a third season of “Yellowjackets.” (Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME)

Overall, “Yellowjackets” season two was everything fans hoped it would be and more. A massive success for Showtime and everyone involved. Now, we sit and wait for season three.