‘Yellowjackets’ Season Finale Preview Teases Bloodbath For TV’s Most Underrated Show

“Yellowjackets” season two looks like it will end with complete and total chaos.

The Showtime series about a girl’s soccer team trapped in the Canadian wilderness after a plane crash is one of the most criminally underrated series in modern TV history.

Not only is it unbelievably engaging, but it keeps viewers on the edge of their seat for every single second of the action. For some reason, it only receives a fraction of the attention it deserves.

It’s literally “Lost” combined with “Lord of the Flies.” “Yellowjackets” is a great example of how quickly the threads of society come apart when people have their backs to the wall.

Now, the second season has just one episode left, and it appears the blood will flow. That, of course, shouldn’t surprise anyone.

Both timelines have only become more and more violent with every passing episode.

“Yellowjackets” is one of the best shows on TV.

Season one of “Yellowjackets” seemingly came out of nowhere as a surprise success. One day, it just appeared on Showtime and the rest is history.

It’s every bit as mysterious as “Lost” and unbelievably violent at times. There are literally cannibalism scenes.

“Yellowjackets” season two has just one episode left. (Photo Credit: Courtesy of SHOWTIME)

Not saying I endorse it! Just using it as an example of how dark and twisted the show can get. And for anyone who thinks that’s not what happens in real life when people are stranded, I suggest you search what happened with Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571.

Season two has kept the same tone and energy as the highly-successful first run, and if anything, it’s gotten much darker.

“Yellowjackets” season two finale preview promises plenty of chaos. (Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME)

That’s especially true for the timeline where everyone is trapped in the woods. The current timeline in season two has dived into Shauna’s demons coming home to roost and Lottie running some kind of bizarre cult/rehabilitation.

It appears everything will finally come to a head with the season two finale. The previous episode saw the girls attempt to kill Natalie before an unexpected (well, kind of unexpected, I suppose) twist of events.

“Yellowjackets” is an outstanding show. (Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME)

How will everything shake out to close down season two? Viewers will find out Friday on streaming and Sunday on the regular broadcast. Buckle up for some fun.

P.S.: Sophia. Thatcher is going to blow up into a serious star over the coming years. She’s hands down the best actress among the younger crew, and it’s not even close.