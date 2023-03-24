‘Yellowjackets’ Returns With Twisted Season 2 Premiere

Videos by OutKick

“Yellowjackets” season two started with a bang.

The surprise Showtime mega-hit doesn’t air the season two premiere until Sunday night, but for those with streaming access, it dropped Friday.

That means we’re able to give the OutKick readers an early review/recap a couple days before most of the county watches.

As expected, “Yellowjackets” is back and back in a big way. Let’s dive in – spoiler free, of course.

The “Yellowjackets” season two premiere is out. (Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME)

“Yellowjackets” season two starts strong.

“Yellowjackets” is split in two different time periods as viewers watch the aftermath of a female high school soccer team that crashes in the Canadian wilderness.

As dedicated viewers know, it didn’t take long for all hell to break loose. It’s crystal clear that decades ago in the past, sinister and evil forces consumed the girls. Whatever it was followed the few survivors out of the woods, which brings them to the problems they have in the present timeline.

Without spoiling anything, there are a couple main takeaways from the season two premiere. As fans have always known, only a few of these people are going to make it out of the woods.

Specifically, we know Shauna, Lottie, Vanessa, Misty, Natalie – who is kidnapped in the present timeline – and Taissa all survive. After that, it really doesn’t look like any of the women will.

Speaking of Natalie, she’s by FAR AND AWAY the most interesting character in the past timeline. There’s little doubt she’s the smartest and the one with the highest odds of survival. Same applies to the kidnapping timeline. I have to be careful here because I don’t want to spoil anything, but she didn’t lose her grit with age. There is also a major cliffhanger involving Travis. Remember, Natalie and Travis share a special bond. They searched for his brother, whose fate is unclear, together. Now, two and a half decades later, we might find out if that bond holds. I’ll leave it at that.

“Yellowjackets” season two is off to a hot start. (Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME)

Second, there’s, once again, zero hope on the horizon. The invisible hand messing with the gang of characters, while not as present in the season two premiere, is still definitely there.

The entire premise of “Yellowjackets” is no matter what the girls do to escape in the past, the woods want to keep them there. Obviously, we know that doesn’t last forever. However, it’s going to last for at least a bit longer.

How much more pain and carnage will everyone endure?

There was one ridiculous “Yellowjacket” season two moment.

While the season two premiere was very solid overall, I couldn’t help but laugh at the sex scene among the paintings.

Shauna and her loser husband are trying to hide the evidence of Adam’s death back in season one. Granted, I’ve never attempted to clean up a crime scene and cover up a murder at any point in my life, but I’m fairly confident getting DNA evidence all over an area is NOT smart. I repeat, it is NOT smart.

However, even the best shows have ridiculous moments from time to time. That’s what you can chalk that up to.

The show has a simple formula to follow.

Why do people love “Yellowjackets”? How did the show manage to blow up back in late 2021? The answer is very simple.

Viewers crave dark, edgy, intriguing and violent content. It’s the same formula that has shot “House of the Dragon,” “The Last of Us,” “Yellowstone” and “The Terminal List” to the top of the entertainment world.

“Yellowjackets” hit all those points in season one, which is why it blew up. It’s an R-rated “Lost” smashed together with “Lord of the Flies.” It’s an epic plot.

“Yellowjackets”season two has started. (Photo Credit: Kimberley French/SHOWTIME)

We’re only one episode into season two, and it’s already clear there is a ton of potential. It’s just as dark as ever.

Surprisingly, a large chunk of the premiere was very tame. In fact, it was some of the most tame content we’ve seen out of the Showtime series.

Yet, it’s still very obvious fans are in for a sinister ride. That’s all fans have asked for. Nothing more. Nothing less, and we’re getting it.

“Yellowjackets” season two is underway. (Credit: Courtesy of SHOWTIME)

So, buckle up and let’s ride with “Yellowjackets” the rest of the way.