Incredibly Intense ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Trailer Promises Chaos

An official teaser trailer has dropped for season two of “Yellowjackets,” and as expected, it will make you skin crawl.

The hit Showtime series about a high school soccer team’s plane crashing in Canada was an unexpected entertainment phenomenon in late 2021-early 2022.

It seemingly came out of nowhere to captivate TV viewers.

“Yellowjackets” was a surprise hit. (Credit: Showtime)

The second season arrives March 24, and the teaser makes it clear that things will only get much crazier from here.

Fire it up and start getting your theories going below.

“Yellowjackets” is a mind-bending show.

Prior to watching the first episode of “Yellowjackets,” I didn’t even know what it was. I just randomly stumbled across it. After watching a quick preview, it was evident that it had to be binged.

A plane crashed in the remote wilderness of Canada years ago? Check. Mysterious forces start coming out of nowhere to mess with the survivors? Check. A high paranormal aspect? Check. A timeline set in current time where the character’s demons come back to haunt them? Check.

“Yellowjackets” season two teaser trailer released. (Photo credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME)

It was a very easy sell. “Yellowjackets” is like an R-rated version of “Lost” combined with “Lord of the Flies” set in the woods instead of on an island.

Season one ended on a hell of a cliffhanger after a major reveal from the past timeline. Ever since early 2022, fans have been eager to get back to the chaos.

Who is pulling the strings? What really happened out in the woods? Again, you should be feeling some serious “Lost” vibes because it’s probably the closest comparison.

“Yellowjackets” returns March 24 on Showtime. (Photo credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME)

The teaser perfectly set the stage for more fun starting March 24. It should be a ton of fun to continue unraveling the mystery.

P.S.: Didn’t expect to see Elijah Wood appear out of nowhere to join the season cast. It’s been a long time since last saw Frodo!