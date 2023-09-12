X Suspends Account That Predicted Aaron Rodgers’ Achilles Injury Two Hours Before Game

Videos by OutKick

X, formerly known as Twitter, suspended a burner account that eerily predicted Aaron Rodgers would tear his Achilles on rain-drenched turf two hours before he tore his Achilles on rain-drenched turf.

The post had nearly 13,000 reposts and almost 13 million views at the time of the suspension. The post was still trending as of 3 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Wow so @DaddyZaslav who predicted #AaronRogers injury hours before it occurred has been suspended on Twitter here. Wild pic.twitter.com/V4l0WVgOve — Gamer Graham is in the #Starfield (@GTM618) September 12, 2023

It’s unclear why X suspended the account. And because Elon Musk disarmed the commutation department, the service does not take inquiries.

That said, it’s possible the user violated X’s guidelines on creating “parody” accounts. The name and photo of the user are a parody of David Zaslav, CEO and president of Warner Bros. Discovery.

X says, “To avoid confusing others about an account’s affiliation, Parody, Commentary, and Fan accounts must distinguish themselves in their account name and in their bio. Accounts that fail to sufficiently distinguish themselves are considered non-compliant and in violation of this policy.”

The account does not do that. Though one could argue the handle @DaddyZaslvav gives it away.

The guidelines add the following:

“You may not pose as an existing person, group, or organization to mislead others about who you are or who you represent. Accounts that violate this policy will misrepresent their identity by using at least two elements of another identity, such as the name, image, or false claims of affiliation with another individual or organization in their profile or posts.”

Unfortunately, Daddy Zaslav has not yet predicted the Lions will win the Super Bowl. Hopefully, he soon returns to X to make that prediction.

