Adidas Finally Gets Something Right By Making Wyoming Volleyball’s Brown Uniforms Look Cool

Adidas has made some of the worst uniforms in college sports over the last 20 years. It has been trending upward in recent years with Miami women’s basketball’s Flint Tropics-like shorts and Mississippi State’s helmets, but the “Three Stripes” are typically in the bottom tier of uniforms.

That is not the case with the new threads that University of Wyoming volleyball rolled out over the weekend. Adidas got it right!

Wyoming, which lost twice as many games as it won last season, will hope to turn things around in 2023. First year-head coach Kaylee Prigge will takeover the program and already has things buzzing in Laramie.

She returns 10 players from last year, including Mountain West Freshman of the Year Tierney Barlow and setter Kasia Partyka, who was second in the Mountain West in assists per set. Prigge also added two standout hitters from South Carolina and Florida Atlantic through the transfer portal.

Talent aside, one of the keys to success in sports (and life) is confidence. Look good, feel good, play good — as the adage goes.

The Cowgirls are going to be looking good in 2023. Adidas nailed it.

Wyoming’s uniforms pose a challenge right out of the gates.

Making a non-abhorrent uniform with a brown and gold (that often reads yellow) color combination is not an easy task. Making an attractive uniform with a brown color combination is even more difficult.

Here is what the Cowgirls wore last year—

Gold long sleeves:

Wyoming Volleyball

White long sleeves:

Wyoming Volleyball

Brown long sleeves with grey Libero jersey:

Wyoming Volleyball

Some of those options may return in 2023.

They’re fine. They’re not the worst uniforms ever.

Mostly uninspiring.

Wyoming’s new Adidas cutoff jerseys are fresh.

New season ➡️ New threads 👀🟤🟡 pic.twitter.com/JCntvT25eO — Wyoming Cowgirl Volleyball (@WYO_Volleyball) July 27, 2023

To make up for the lack of sleeves, Adidas put together some sweet arm sleeves with the mountains and Cowgirls logo separating the brown from the gold. Here’s a full look:

Regardless of whether Wyoming starts to turn it around on the court or not this fall, they will be looking fly. Shoutout to Adidas for getting it right!