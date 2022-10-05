College basketball season is just around the corner. Both the men’s and women’s seasons will tip off in less than a month.

Among the women’s programs that are looking to compete for a national championship, the University of Miami believes that it might have something cooking. The Hurricanes finished 21-13 last season, 10-8 in-conference, and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

They expect to go even further this year. Part of that hope stems from two notable offseason transfers that share the same last name.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder joined the Miami program in the spring and will finish out their college careers in Coral Gables. The identical twin guards have more than four million followers on TikTok and about 500,000 followers each on Instagram and are making a lot of money through NIL.

Haley Cavinder (@CavinderHaley) holds an On3 NIL Valuation of $794k. Her sister, Hanna (@CavinderHanna) has an evaluation of $790k.



The twins are two of the most-valuable women's basketball players in the country 💰



More from @Pete_Nakos96: https://t.co/glvzbvzmts pic.twitter.com/E3Sih4RamN — On3 NIL (@On3NIL) October 5, 2022

Hanna and Haley Cavinder are also serious ballers. They’re legit.

The Cavinder twins played their first three seasons at Fresno State and broke a few records while there. Hanna averaged 15.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game while hitting about 30% of her shots from beyond the arc. Haley averaged 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game while hitting 34% from three.

Both twins are coming off of career years that saw stat lines higher than their averages in 2021/22. Now they are in the ACC, rather than the Mountain West Conference.

With the season inching closer, Hanna and Haley showed off their new uniforms. They wore 0 and 1 in California, but will wear 14 and 15 in Florida.

The uniforms, which were also in the mix over the last few seasons, are awesome. They are perfect for The U, combining a little bit of new-school flash with some old-school flavor.

While not exact, they give off big Semi-Pro energy. The Miami color scheme, coupled with the uniform design, looks a lot like the uniforms of Will Ferrell, Woody Harrelson and André 3000’s Flint Tropics.

These Miami WHoops uniforms give big Flint Tropics vibes 🌴🔥 @CavinderHanna pic.twitter.com/sdcdimkafg — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) October 4, 2022

And if you squint a little bit, the Miami uniforms also have some similarities to the famous 1990s “Jazz design” wax cups. Again, not dead-on, but in the general ballpark.

No matter what you might think that the uniforms look like, they’re awesome. The Cavinder twins and their teammates are going to be drippin’ while hoopin’ this season.