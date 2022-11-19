Mississippi State football will be wearing new helmets when it takes the field against ETSU on Saturday. They are so much better than the normal lids that are worn on a weekly basis.

As the Bulldogs play out their final home game of the 2022 season, they will be wearing their maroon jerseys with maroon helmets. That is not unusual.

However, where the standard ‘block M’ logo is typically found, it has been replaced by a new design. This is good, because the school’s standard logo is nothing spectacular. Some might say that it’s ugly.

In fact, the Mississippi State logo is completely off-center and you’ll never be able to unsee the flawed design.

Fortunately, when the Bulldogs play this weekend, it won’t be an issue. The football program unveiled a new set of helmets that feature a classic, old school look.

The ‘Block M’ will be switched out for script lettering that spells out ‘State.’ They’re clean, simple and beautiful.

Mississippi State has used the script lettering in other sports, like baseball, before. For some reason, the school never thought to put it on a helmet— until now.

Adidas, which sponsors the Bulldogs, is not known for its outstanding football uniform designs. The world’s second-largest sportswear manufacturer has created some hideous designs in the past.

In addition, it’s not easy to make Maroon look good. There is a very thin margin of error when it comes to Mississippi State’s color scheme.

With that being said, Adidas did a great job with the script helmets and they should be worn on a full-time basis. There is no reason to return to the ‘Block M’ when the ‘Script State’ is significantly better in every way, shape and form.

The Bulldogs should have rolled them out years ago and should never turn back.