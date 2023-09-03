WWE’s Tiffany Stratton & Nikkita Lyons Team Up In Bikinis To ‘Paint The Town Blonde’

Videos by OutKick

Is there a new tag team in the making in the WWE? It’s unclear if NXT superstars Tiffany Stratton and Nikkita Lyons will be taking on opponents in the ring under a newly formed tag team or not.

What is clear is that the two blonde WWE talents teamed up for a recent bikini photo shoot. The results of that photo shoot speak for themselves. Fans, and fellow wrestlers alike, enjoy seeing these two together and made that clear by showing their support.

Tiffany and Nikkita announced their bikini tag team on Instagram with a few pictures of their collaboration and the caption, “Paint the town blonde.”

The comment section had a field day with the shared post. The two have had similar paths in the WWE. Both were signed late in the summer of 2021 and made their debuts in the organization in December of that year.

They’ve both dealt with injuries during their time in the WWE.

Tiffany suffered a head injury in October 2022 that kept her out of action until January 2023. While Nikkita tore her ACL and meniscus in January and still hasn’t returned to the ring.

In addition to all of that, they’re both considered to be stars in the making, in every sense of the word. They have huge social media followings and are considered NXT Championship level wrestlers.

Tiffany Stratton And Nikkita Lyons Are On The Rise In The WWE

After a failed attempt at the title in April during a ladder match for the NXT Women’s Championship, Tiffany grabbed the title in May, when she won an eight-woman single-elimination tournament.

She took out three wrestlers in that tournament and has kept the winning streak alive. Since becoming the champ, she has defended her title successfully on two occasions.

Nikkita, prior to her injury, competed for a tag team title. She also has the endorsement of Hall of Famer Booker T, who believes she could win the NXT Women’s title one day.

At the end of the day these two could paint just about any town they wanted blonde. Who’s going to stand in their way and try to stop them?