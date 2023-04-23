WWE’s Tiffany Stratton Has Her Eye On The NXT Women’s Title In A Red Hot ‘Bae Watch’ Look

Videos by OutKick

Tiffany Stratton is a star in the making. She arrived on the NXT scene back in December of 2021 and hasn’t looked back. As her profile in the ring has risen so has her profile on social media.

The 23-year-old’s tendency to rock a bikini has assisted in her success outside of the ring. She’s proven on more than one occasion that if she really wants attention, she’ll get that attention. There’s usually a string bikini involved, but that’s not always necessary.

Tiffany Stratton is ready for her shot at the title (Image Credit: Tiffany Stratton/Instagram)

On Friday, Tiffany grabbed some attention in a red “bae watch” one piece. But the purpose of this attention grabbing look wasn’t just about her ability to look great in a swimsuit. She had a message to send to the rest of the women in the NXT.

She’s not competing in the ring to make friends. The former gymnast is playing for keeps. She has her eye on adding the title of champion to her bio.

Tiffany shared a several pics that fellow NXT wrestler, Nikkita Lyons, labeled “Bae watch” in the comments. She captioned the attention grabbing snaps, “Just updating my ‘this is the next NXT womens champion’ picture.”

Tiffany Stratton Is On Her Way To Big Things In The WWE

This level of confidence won’t come as a surprise to anyone who follows her in and out of the ring. Tiffany is one of the more confident wrestlers who steps into the ring on a regular basis under the NXT banner.

Her confidence allowed her to work her way into the mix for a shot at the title. Tiffany interjected herself into the conversation after Roxanne Perez earned herself a shot at the title.

Current champion Indi Hartwell came up with the idea of a Triple Threat Match for her title that will settle things between the tree women. The match, which is schedule for April 25, will include Hartwell, Tiffany Stratton, and Roxanne Perez.

Will Hartwell successfully defend her title? Or will Perez or Stratton end up adding to their own legacy? If confidence and looking great in a swimsuit count for anything, then Tiffany has a clear advantage.

These pictures prove she’s ready to be the next NXT Women’s Champion and she already has a championship level social media game.