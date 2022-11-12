WWE’s Nikkita Lyons Shared A Look At Her Impressive Flexibility In A Bikini

WWE’s NXT roster is filled with some impressive talent, both inside and outside of the ring. Faith Jefferies, aka Nikkita Lyons, is one of those talents who is making noise on social media.

Nikkita is a WWE Superstar in the making and a recording artist/songwriter under the name Faithy J. In addition to that, her WWE bio says she’s a black belt in Tae Kwon Do after years of training and coaching both MMA and boxing.

WWE NXT Superstar showing off her flexibility (Image Credit: Nikkita Lyons/Instagram)

The bio also acknowledges her “jaw-dropping debut” against Kayla Inlay and says the sky is the limit for Nikkita as she learns the ins and the outs of the business.

Nikkita Lyons Is A Star In The Making

Nikkita put on a bikini then set out to a desert setting somewhere. She proceeded to show off some of her flexibility and shared a look at it with her almost 760,000 followers.

The video has been viewed thousands of times and has racked up tens of thousands of likes in just a couple of days.

It’s been an interesting week for Nikkita in the ring. On this week’s episode of NXT, she and her tag team partner Zoey Stark lost a NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship match to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.

After the loss, Nikkita’s tag team partner turned on her and ended their partnership. The two have now taken to trading insults on social media.

Zoey suggested that she no longer has to carry her tag team partner now that they’ve split. Nikkita responded with a warning about karma.

Karma’s a b*tch just like you. 😇 https://t.co/voKkK5UzMF — Nikkita Lyons (@nikkita_wwe) November 10, 2022

