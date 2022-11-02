WWE’s Becky Lynch Bodyslams Into Acting

WWE women’s superstar Becky Lynch is known for entertaining thousands of wrestling fans. And now, she’s heading to the sitcom lifestyle.

According to Scott Fishman of TVInsider.com and confirmed by PWinsider.com, Lynch will star in the season three premiere of NBC’s “Young Rock.” The series is based on the life of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Lynch’s role will be a throwback ’80s version of another kick-ass superstar, the great Cyndi Lauper.

Cyndi Lauper with Captain Lou Albano in the WWF in 1984. (Photo by George Napolitano/FilmMagic)

BAD ASS LYNCH PLAYING BAD ASS LAUPER

The season three Young Rock premiere is called, “The People Need You.” The episode’s premise involves Cyndi Lauper, played by Lynch, throwing a party around WrestleMania 1. This dates way back to 1985. Hulk Hogan, Mr. T, Vince McMahon, Captain Lou Albano and Liberace will all be portrayed in the episode.

Think fans are going to see @BeckyLynchWWE back on TV sooner than later because you know …girls just want to have fun. 👀 — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) November 1, 2022

Lauper was a regular fixture in the early days of the World Wrestling Federation. The singer appeared as a sidekick and manager of Wendy Richter. At the time, Richter was feuding with future Hall of Famer “The Fabulous Moolah.” She was instrumental in bringing mainstream attention to the first ever WrestleMania.

Cyndi Lauper appears with Lou Albano, Hulk Hogan, Dick Clark and Rowdy Roddy Piper in the WWF.

BECKY LYNCH IS INJURED AND OFF WWE PROGRAMMING

For those not familiar with Becky Lynch, she is an absolute smash in the WWE. She’s one of the biggest stars in WWE history and is a surefire future Hall of Famer. Lynch has had multiple championship reigns throughout her WWE tenure.

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch was injured during SummerSlam this past year and is currently recovering from shoulder surgery. She is set to star in NBC’s “Young Rock.” (Photo by Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

WWE’s Becky Lynch dropkicks Alexa Bliss (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)

Lynch hasn’t appeared on WWE programming since suffering a real-life shoulder injury at SummerSlam in August. The injury required surgery. In a recent Instagram Live with The Rock, Lynch told fans that recovery is going well and she’ll be getting back into the squared circle soon.

Until then, fans will have to get their Becky fix via “Young Rock.” The season premiere airs Friday evening.

Meanwhile, The Rock has successfully transitioned from wrestling to full-on movie star. He is currently starring in the new action film, “Black Adam.” This is after he told fans that he will no longer be running for President of the United States.

And that’s a shame. Because Rock / Lynch would be a damn good ticket!