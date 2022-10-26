The Rock’s Daughter Makes Pro Wrestling Debut

Continuing her family’s legendary wrestling heritage, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter made her pro wrestling debut on Tuesday night.

Simone Johnson, wrestling under the name “Ava Raine” appeared on WWE’s NXT television program. Raine was revealed to be the fourth member of Joe Gacy’s wrestling stable “Schism.”

AVA RAINE IS THE ROCK’S OLDEST DAUGHTER

Raine had been appearing the last few weeks throughout various shows as a hooded/masked figure either in the crowd or with the rest of the Schism team.

After removing her mask, Raine explained that she felt “love and acceptance” from the rest of Schism and that the three other wrestlers “complete her.” Schism also consists of The Dyad (Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid) as well as leader Joe Gacy.

The oldest daughter of The Rock signed with the WWE back in 2020 before changing her name to Ava Raine earlier this year.

Her WWE Hall of Fame father addressed the name change during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” at the time.

“I always like to say that name Ava Raine can mean a lot of things,” The Rock said, “but to me in my mind, it means she’s going to lay the smack down on candy asses.”

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 10: Dwayne Johnson and his daughter Simone Garcia Johnson attend the ‘Skyscraper’ New York Premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on July 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

AVA RAINE CONTINUES THE SAMOAN LEGACY

The 21-year-old Raine only made her on-screen debut during NXT. Her wrestling debut has been hampered due to various injuries including three knee surgeries. She’s expected to begin wrestling on television soon.

Ava Raine’s jump into pro wrestling continues her family’s strong lineage of fellow wrestlers.

Besides her father being The Rock, her great-grandfather was the American-Samoan “High Chief” Peter Maivia. He was part of the Anoa’i family, which includes WWE Hall of Famers Rikishi, Yokozuna, Aka and Sika Anoa’i. If that wasn’t enough, the current WWE Tag Team Champions the Usos and the current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns are also part of the family.

If Ava Raines needs any wrestling advice, she doesn’t have to go very far to find it!