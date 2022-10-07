The Rock Won’t Be Running For President

Duane “The Rock” Johnson has tapped out of his Presidential ambitions.

The former WWE champion and Fast and Furious actor telling CBS that although he loves the country, his obligations are to his family first. The interview will air this coming Sunday on the CBS Sunday Morning program.

Actor and international star Dwayne @TheRock Johnson has been seriously talked about as a potential candidate for president – and it was talk he didn’t outright dismiss – until now. Johnson tells @thattracysmith he is ruling out a run for president & more this "Sunday Morning." pic.twitter.com/38DltxUFej — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) October 7, 2022

THE ROCK HAD BEEN SERIOUS ABOUT POLITICAL ASPIRATIONS

Johnson explains that although being “CEO” of the country would be great, he has already missed too much time seeing his daughter grow up.

“Because I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years in my first daughter’s growing up in this critical age and at this critical time in her life,” he explained.

The 50-year old Rock had been serious about his presidential ambitions, saying in 2017 that it was “a real possibility.”

In an interview with USA Today last year, he doubled-down, telling the outlet, “I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted.”

He also impressed with his down-to-earth talk with Vanity Fair last year.

“You know, at the end of the day, I don’t know the first thing about politics. I don’t know the first thing about policy. I care deeply about our country. I care about every f—ing American who bleeds red, and that’s all of them. And — there’s no delusion here — I may have some decent leadership qualities, but that doesn’t necessarily make me a great presidential candidate. That’s where I am today,” Johnson said.

Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, enters the ring to talk smack about his upcoming opponent John Cena during the WWE Raw event at Rose Garden arena in Portland, Ore., Monday February 27th, 2012. (Photo by Chris Ryan/Corbis via Getty Images)

THE ROCK WOULD LAY THE SMACK DOWN ON OUR ENEMIES

Honestly, I hope Johnson reconsiders.

I am so over corrupt, career politicians that only look after themselves and special interest groups. If there’s one thing the country so desperately needs, it’s fresh faces that actually care about America’s citizens. Enough of the crony capitalism and kickbacks to big donors. I don’t care if he doesn’t have political experience, he couldn’t be any worse than what we have now.

Also, imagine the promo he would cut when he calls out China, Iran or our other adversaries? I can visualize it now.

Some dictator would begin speaking and The Rock would cut him off half-way thru screaming, “IT DOESN’T MATTER WHAT YOU THINK!”

It’d be the greatest thing ever.

Or how about The Rock pulling up to China and walking off Air Force One looking like this?!

(Original Caption) Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. (Photo by Steve Azzara/Corbis via Getty Images)

It’d be game over.

USA – 1 million.

EVERYONE ELSE – 0