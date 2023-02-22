WWE Star Sonya Deville, Fitness Model Girlfriend Propose At Same Time

Videos by OutKick

If it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be. For WWE lovebirds Sonya Deville and Toni Cassano, it was clearly meant to be.

The couple got engaged after Valentine’s Day last week in a double proposal for the ages.

According to People Magazine (look for it at the register at your nearest Publix!), Deville – whose real name is Daria Berenato – whipped out a ring during a trip to a wine cellar to celebrate the special day.

When she dropped to a knee, Cassano ran to her purse and pulled out an engagement ring of her own.

“I proposed, then Toni’s like, ‘Grab my purse,’ Deville said. “And she pulls out a freaking ring box, and she’s like, ‘I’ve been carrying this around in my purse for four months. So whenever you proposed, I could give you a ring immediately back.'”

Sonya Deville tells Instagram followers she’s officially engaged

What a moment. Unreal timing for these two lovebirds, who have been together since last April.

Apparently, they met during one of Deville’s shows last year, which ran late. After they missed their dinner reservations, they instead crushed a dive bar until 5 a.m. and it was love at first sight!

“I was instantly like, ‘This girl is the love of my life,'” said Deville, a 29-year-old wrestler who rose to stardom during the 2015 season of WWE Tough Enough. She’s also the first openly gay wrestler in WWE.

Sonya Deville is now engaged. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

“It truly was the biggest blur ever,” Cassano, a fitness model, added. “All I remember is both of us shaking so bad.”

Deville broke the news to her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, with the caption, “It was always you.”

On our way out, here’s one other thing you may or may not know about Sonya. Admittedly, I did NOT know this before diving in earlier today.

Back in 2020, she was apparently targeted in alleged kidnapping plot down in her Florida home. The suspect had been planning the abduction for eight months, according to police, and was an obsessed fan who was armed with a knife, zip ties and duct tape.

He was promptly caught and arrested when he broke into her home just before 3 a.m., setting off the alarm and alerting the police.

Seems like an oversight during his eight months of planning, but then again, does this cat look like a mastermind? I don’t think so.