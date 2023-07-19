Wuhan Lab Defunded After Failing To Provide Documents On ‘Safety And Security’

Videos by OutKick

The lab at the Wuhan Institute of Virology will no longer receive funding from the United States government.

Bloomberg News reported that the lab failed to “provide documents about safety and security measures” demanded by the Biden administration.

The Department of Health and Human Services notified the lab Monday, according to Bloomberg, and said it’s attempting to cut off all funding permanently.

In a stunning turn of events, an HHS review, started last September, revealed that it hasn’t been compliant with safety guidelines.

The National Institutes of Health previously cut off funding in July 2020 as debate over a potential lab leak intensified.

It’s even more timely news considering efforts to hold Dr. Anthony Fauci responsible for potentially misleading the public over gain-of-function research conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Too Little Too Late For Wuhan Lab Funding

The decision to withhold federal funding comes years too late to prevent the dangerous gain-of-function research ongoing in Wuhan.

That it took this long to demand documents on safety and security within the lab is an indictment in and of itself.

Numerous intelligence or government agencies have determined that the lab was mostly likely responsible for the origins of the pandemic.

Yet it’s taken until late July 2023 to restrict all government funding.

According to Bloomberg, the Wuhan Institute of Virology hasn’t responded to the memo informing them of the change in policy.

President Biden also recently signed into law declassification of intelligence around the origins of the pandemic. Yet the only documents to be released have been somewhat less than comprehensive.

This HHS news once again shows that the U.S. government should have been more skeptical of the Wuhan lab.

But many scientists and high ranking officials initially worked to downplay the U.S.-Wuhan connection as it potentially implicated their decision making.

As a result, tech companies censored discussion of the lab leak and media outlets rushed to label the theory a “conspiracy.”

Now the government finally acknowledges the lab doesn’t comply with safety or security regulations. As always with “experts,” they refuse to admit the truth unless forced to.