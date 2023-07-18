Fauci Referred For Prosecution Over Lab Leak Disinformation

Videos by OutKick

Rand Paul is not letting the pressure up on Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci through his role as head of the NAIAD made any number of unimaginable mistakes.

He claimed, inaccurately, that masks work to stop the spread of COVID. He advocated for school closures, afterwards denying he did any such thing.

His misinformation on the efficacy of COVID vaccines helped usher in the spread of vaccine mandates and passports. Inexcusably, he’s also avoided acknowledging mistakes or admitting that he was wrong about many of these disastrous assertions.

But one of the most contentious aspects of Fauci’s tenure revolves around the origins of COVID. And as more information emerges, it’s becoming even more clear how hard he worked to protect himself and his colleagues by deflecting from his organization’s role in funding gain-of-function research.

The release of new, unredacted, emails shows that he was well aware that gain-of-function experiments were happening in Wuhan. That directly contradicts his previous claims that NIH had nothing to do with funding such experiments.

And as a result, Senator Rand Paul’s referred him to Attorney General Merrick Garland to prosecute him for potentially lying under oath.

Last week’s release of an email in which Fauci confirms that research in Wuhan was gain-of-function adds to an email where his assistants label it GoF as well. Likely nothing more conclusive than catching a liar lying with his own words! — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 18, 2023

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 17: Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies during the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies hearing to examine proposed budget estimates for fiscal year 2023 for the National Institutes of Health on Capitol Hill on May 17, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images)

Will Fauci Be Held Accountable For His Many Mistakes?

The new email release showed, for the first time, that Fauci and the group of experts who mobilized to “debunk” the lab leak were well aware of experiments on viruses such as the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

One key passage, written by Fauci, explains: “The suspicion was heightened by the fact that scientists in Wuhan University are known to have been working on gain-of-function experiments to determine the molecular mechanisms associated with bat viruses adapting to human infection, and the outbreak originated in Wuhan.”

Rand Paul noted that this revelation shows Fauci misrepresented NIH’s role in funding this research in Wuhan.

According to Paul’s letter, he “noted that NIH funded the WIV’s project ‘Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence’ and included “genetic experiments to combine naturally occurring bat coronaviruses with SARS and MERS viruses, resulting in hybridized coronavirus strains. … [the Government Accountability Office (GAO)] also found that NIH funded the Wuhan University’s collaboration with WIV on viral detection in the Yunnan province.”

The GAO also stated, “Specifically, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) provided $200,000 in grant funding to Wuhan University, the only selected Chinese entity to receive funding directly from a federal agency.”

Now we have emails revealing that Fauci knew that Wuhan University was conducting gain-of-function research in February 2020. And he knew in 2021 under oath that NIH had given grant funding to that exact institution.

Pretty damning, yet again.

Dr. Fauci Likely To Be Protected

It’s an admirable goal for Paul to hold Fauci accountable. And he certainly deserves the scrutiny and potential consequences.

But Merrick Garland has proven to be far from an independent, unbiased enforcer of the law. Instead, unsurprisingly, he’s function primarily as an enforcer of Biden administration priorities. Most notably through his lax prosecution of Hunter Biden and alleged interference in an IRS investigation.

Fauci’s already been rewarded for his extremely poor efforts with a cushy new job at Georgetown University.

The odds that this Department of Justice prosecutes him for potentially lying under oath is infinitesimal, to say the least.

But Rand Paul’s dogged efforts are necessary and immensely valuable to publicize how Fauci repeatedly mislead the public to protect himself.

There may never be true accountability, but every opportunity to remove the veneer of Fauci’s credibility is worth pursuing.