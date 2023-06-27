Anthony Fauci Fails Forward, Lands Cushy Job At Georgetown After Disastrous Run As Government Leader

Videos by OutKick

It’s good to be Anthony Fauci.

Starting in 2020, Dr. Fauci quickly became one of America’s most divisive figures. His initial flip-flop on mask recommendations undoubtedly helped change global COVID policy.

His promotion of school closures and lockdowns harmed millions of children while accomplishing nothing of value.

He criticized politicians who didn’t listen to his demands, while promoting failed ideologues like Andrew Cuomo.

Importantly, he also helped organize a group of “experts” into lying about the origins of the pandemic. In conjunction with former NIH head Francis Collins, Fauci helped ensure that the infamous “Proximal Origins” paper was released in February 2020.

That paper inaccurately claimed to “debunk” the lab leak hypothesis, despite the lack of evidence ruling it out.

Later, evidence emerged that Fauci’s organization had helped fund a shady corporation involved in gain of function research in Wuhan.

But all of these mistakes paled in comparison to his disinformation and division after the COVID vaccines were released.

Based on virtually nothing, Fauci claimed that the vaccines were essentially 100% effective against severe COVID outcomes.

His unjustifiable comments were responsible for creating inexcusable, discriminatory vaccine mandates and passports. Left wing politicians, sharing common ideology with Fauci, rushed to implement policy based on his inaccurate assertions.

And for all these failures, Fauci’s now being rewarded with a cushy new gig.

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 30: Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, adjusts a Washington Nationals protective mask while arriving to a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on June 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Al Drago – Pool/Getty Images)

Dr. Fauci Rewarded For Endless Incompetence

There’s a debate to be had over whether some of Fauci’s actions can be ascribed to incompetence or willful disregard for the truth.

But there’s no debate over the result of his endless list of mistakes and misdirections.

News broke Monday that as a reward for his accomplishments, Fauci would be made Distinguished University Professor in the Georgetown School of Medicine Department of Infectious Diseases.

Not only that, but he would be given an “additional appointment in the university’s McCourt School of Public Policy,” according to the university.

After years of claiming that scientists only advise, while politicians set public policy, it appears that Fauci’s yet again following his true ambition of telling others what to do.

At this point, it’s not surprising that Fauci’s moving on from being the highest paid government employee to a cushy university job.

If there’s anything we’ve learned from how the elite class behaved during COVID, it’s that they will always protect and reward themselves, no matter how poorly they perform.

Cause Harm = Get Golden Parachute

Fauci is partially responsible for unimaginable consequences. Thousands of people lost their jobs and livelihoods because he was wrong about the efficacy of COVID vaccines.

Millions were discriminated against by businesses because he was wrong about the efficacy of COVID vaccines.

He admitted to lying about the threshold for vaccine-caused herd immunity in order to increase uptake. While ignoring that other countries that exceeded his threshold broke case, hospitalization and mortality records.

His ego is so unimaginably large, at one point he claimed to represent the very concept of “science,” making any criticism of him unacceptable science denial.

An entire generation of school children had their future potential stunted because he was wrong about the necessity for closures. Rampant inflation after lockdown-caused money printing has led to mass layoffs. All because he was wrong about about the necessity of shutting the country down.

He believed nonsensical modeling, which claimed that hospitals would be overrun in a matter of days. An outcome that was nowhere remotely close to accurate, outside of a few isolated areas.

That mistake almost certainly led to the death of elderly nursing home residents. Politicians, terrified of overwhelmed hospitals, sent infected seniors back to their homes unnecessarily.

Two-year-olds were masked, for *years* in many areas, based on his completely nonsensical, disproven claims that masks would protect others.

A claim he eventually walked back, in part.

For all the damage he caused, of course he would be rewarded by another wealthy, elite institution.

Because they will always protect each other.

Fauci Shouldn’t Be Teaching Anyone About Anything

There’s no excuse for giving someone like this an opportunity to lecture young people.

If Fauci’s political views were different, he’d be continually excoriated by the media and Georgetown would be apologizing for giving him a golden parachute.

But Fauci shares the ideology of most mainstream media outlets and every single major university in the country.

So instead of public outcry for rewarding a disgraced, admitted liar, there’s cheers of admiration.

Hero worship of Dr. Fauci has become part of the left’s cultural views. The human embodiment of the “In this house” over simplified, meme-based politics.

He was, and is, above criticism, because belief in him was belief in “science.”

Georgetown is just the symptom of the underlying cause of this disgraceful, embarrassing episode. The true problem is that Dr. Fauci is a product of a system that protects itself above facts and reality.

Hopefully the university doesn’t have too many signups for his first class, “How To Lie To The Public, Destroy The Global Economy, Hurt Millions And Get Rewarded For It 101.”