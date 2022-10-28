New Senate Report Says COVID Was ‘Most Likely’ Due to Lab Leak

In a thoroughly detailed, lengthy report released Thursday, the Senate Committee on Health Education, Labor and Pensions released an interim report on the origins of COVID.

The document explains in detail the lack of evidence for a natural origin of COVID, contrasted with the significant amount of scientific research that’s accumulated suggesting that the virus originated from research activities in a lab in Wuhan.

This confirms a report from earlier this year that the director of the World Health Organization admitted privately that he believed it was likely the virus came from the lab:

The report explains a number of significant issues with the natural, zoonotic original hypothesis for COVID, one of which is that “none of the animals at the market when it was closed, in the market’s supply chain, or in China’s animal farming industry were infected with SARS-CoV-2.”

That would be an extremely unlikely “variation” from previous naturally occurring virus spillovers, such as infected birds during outbreaks of Avian Influenza (bird flu).

There’s also been no intermediary host identified between bats and humans, whereas the link between animals and humans for SARS-CoV-1 was found within six months.

They also explain the case for a lab related incident, such as researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology collecting viruses of a similar nature to SARS-CoV-2, often while wearing inappropriate personal protective equipment.

This signifies a lack of attention to detail toward preventative measures to ensure that accidents were unlikely.

Lab Research Proposals are Similar to COVID

Several international virology organizations also submitted funding proposals for research in conjunction with the Wuhan lab that likely falls under the gain of function umbrella.

COVID could have been a direct result of those proposals, which coincidentally occurred in 2018, just a year before the virus began spreading.

Perhaps the most damning paragraph concerns the fact that researchers were going to attempt and increase the ability of a virus to bind to human lungs and insert a specific type of characteristic exactly as it appears in the current virus:

“According to the proposal, if WIV researchers were unable to find a SARS-related virus with these traits during sampling expeditions, they then proposed to manipulate the ACE2 receptors of SARS-related coronaviruses to increase binding affinity to human lung tissue and to insert furin cleavage sites at the same location where one appears in SARS-CoV-2.”

A natural origin seems like a near impossibility, considering the similarity of this proposed research and the virus that began circulating just a year later.

Of course, this report directly contradicts the assertions of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has steadfastly maintained that the virus has a natural origin.

Fauci, along with a number of compatriots, organized an urgent phone call in early 2020 after receiving emails suggesting that the virus could have been engineered.

Many of those same “experts” immediately began discrediting the lab leak theory for the origins of COVID, which led to proponents being labeled “conspiracy theorists” in the media.

Importance Of The Lab Leak

While not a definitive statement, this well organized and detailed analysis provides yet another damning piece of evidence against a natural origin.

Many in the scientific community will inevitably make their best attempts to poke holes or engage in ad hominem attacks or appeals to authority, but as the committee lays out, there is a substantial evidence base suggesting a lab leak as the ultimate cause.

This is an extremely important question to answer, because confirmation of a research related incident could implicate China, as well as the scientific community who tried to discredit the hypothesis.

Assuming their assessment is accurate, the lockdowns, loss of life, erosion of freedoms, endless mask mandates and devastating restrictions that resulted from COVID and COVID policy might have been avoided if not for the hubris, ego and arrogance of scientific researchers.

Their unshakable belief in their own infallibility might be directly responsible for a deadly global pandemic that fundamentally changed the world.

It also could mean that Fauci and many others lied and misrepresented the facts in order to protect themselves and their colleagues.

The inarguable truth about the origins of COVID may never be fully uncovered; the Chinese government has every incentive to destroy evidence, obscure reality and crush dissent.

Many scientists are also incentivized to protect their funding and avoid accepting any responsibility.

But as this report indicates, it’s more likely than not that they are, in fact, partially to blame for unleashing COVID.

If you’re expecting an apology for their mistakes, it’s highly recommended that you don’t hold your breath.