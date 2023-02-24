Wrestler Jeff Hardy Loses Driver’s License For 10 Years After Repeated DUI’s

Videos by OutKick

Wrestling superstar Jeff Hardy has been ordered to stay off the roads for the next decade after being convicted of his third DUI.

The most recent run-in with the law involved a DUI from last June while Hardy was in Florida. Jeff officially submitted a “written no contest plea,” meaning that he accepted a conviction for the crime, but never admitted he was actually guilty.

Wrestler Jeff Hardy has had his driver’s license suspended for 10 years. ( FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images)

According to police, Hardy blew a .291 and .294. Hardy was sentenced and served 38 days in a Volusia County jail at the time.

The court ordered Hardy’s driver’s license suspended for the next 10 years. He has also been sentenced to two years probation, DUI school, community service as well as thousands of dollars in fines and court fees.

THE AEW SUSPENDED HARDY AFTER LAST YEAR’S DUI ARREST

Hardy is one part of “The Hardy Boyz,” wrestling tag-team, long known as one of the most acrobatic and greatest tag teams ever. However, the wrestling business played both an emotional and physical toll on Jeff throughout the years both in and outside the ring that has led to many run-ins with the law for alcohol and drug related offenses.

He has been arrested 3 separate times for DUI, as well as arrested for felony trafficking of opium where he was eventually fined $100,000 and sentenced to 10 days in jail. He has been suspended or fired from various wrestling promotions, one time even walking out of the ring and leaving the wrestling arena.

After his most recent DUI charge, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) immediately suspended him. It’s unclear when, or even if he’ll return to the ring.