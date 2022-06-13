Former WWE Star And Current AEW Wrestler Jeff Hardy Arrested In Florida On Multiple Charges Including DUI

Current AEW professional wrestler Jeff Hardy was arrested for multiple charges in Florida on multiple charges, including DUI. The former WWE star was arrested in Volusia County, Florida, and booked on June 13 at 12:45 AM.

According to the report, Hardy was charged with driving with a suspended/revoked license, violating restrictions on his driver license and driving under the influence. This is the third time in the last ten years that Hardy has been arrested for DUI, which is a third-degree felony. His bond is $3,500.

The report states that Hardy was seen ‘swerving’ and also ‘running off’ the road Monday morning around 12:30AM. Once he was pulled over, Hardy smelled of alcohol and was unsteady, according to Marc Raimondi. Further more, Hardy was administered a breath test, which came back 0.294 on the first test and 0.291 on the second. It should be noted that the legal limit to drive is 0.08.

The current AEW star has a hearing slated for June 14th, which is Tuesday.

After being released by the WWE in March, Hardy signed with AEW, joining his brother Matt Hardy, who was already with the company. The brothers were scheduled to square off in a tag-team championship bout against The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express on Wednesday night at AEW’s ‘Road Rage’ event.

We will continue to follow the story for updates and wait to see what AEW owner Tony Khan has to say about the matter.