Would Anthony Bass Have Been Let Go By Blue Jays If He Was A Better Pitcher?

The Toronto Blue Jays succumbed to pressure from left wing sportswriters on Friday and DFA’d reliever Anthony Bass.

But even that punishment for not toeing the liberal line isn’t enough for many. Mostly because it took Toronto 10 or 11 days to make the decision to cave to activist demands.

Some like, Sportsnet Canada, are worried about the precedent the Blue Jays’ delay sets.

Because Anthony Bass was expendable, you see, a struggling reliever on the roster bubble. But what happens if an important player shares a message that’s deemed unacceptable by the institutional left?

That’s what the sports media is worried about now.

According to the Sportsnet Canada report, “The Blue Jays essentially spent a week-and-a-half trying to feel their way through the mess, testing the waters to see if they could either trade him, saving some or all of the remaining portion of his $3 million salary in the process.”

And of course, being part of far left Canada, Bass’s crime was supporting boycotts they consider “anti-2SLGBTQ+,” instead of pro-child.

But Sportsnet Canada is worried about how “non-inclusive behaviour” could be tolerated if it comes from a better player.

Of course, they have no problem with “non-inclusive” behavior demeaning Christians being celebrated by teams. Because Christians are not part of the progressive coalition.

TORONTO, ON – MAY 30: Anthony Bass #52 of the Toronto Blue Jays makes a statement to the media before playing the Milwaukee Brewers in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on May 30, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Liberal Sportswriters Reactions to Anthony Bass Punishment Are Telling

According to Sportsnet Canada, Bass’s support for the Target boycott made him a “cause celebre for online hate-mongers.”

Naturally, there’s no concern for the online hate routinely directed at Christians or conservatives for wanting to protect children.

Because their chief and only concern is enforcing uniformity with far left ideology. And so the Blue Jays will receive criticism not for punishing Bass, but for not punishing him fast enough.

That, in their minds, opens the door for more important players to express unacceptable opinions that might upset the left.

Cowardly Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins was asked about the possibility of key players getting a longer runway after deviating from approved viewpoints of the left.

“I’m not going to speculate on that,” Atkins said.

And for Sportsnet Canada and the hive mind of progressive groupthink, key players speaking out against targeting children without fear of recrimination is a hurtful, dangerous idea.

As always, the first and only priority is ensuring that progressive sensibilities are upheld with strict enforcement. Any deviation from acceptable liberal thought should be punished with immediate expulsion.

Even the thought of allowing disagreement with left wing consensus is enough to terrify sportswriters. Just imagine how much more hyperbolic and hyportical their complaints will be if a big name player speaks out for sanity.