Call Of Duty Goes Full Bud Light, Cancels Relationship With Streamer Who Wants To Protect Kids

Popular video game Call of Duty has apparently decided Bud Light and Target are excellent role models to follow.

And all over a parent wanting to protect his kid.

A massive fight in Glendale, California over LGTBQ+ policies in schools went viral earlier this week. Many Armenian-American parents were and are upset about progressive administrators attempting to insert their political agendas into education.

The parents represent an increasing majority of Americans who simply want their children educated without indoctrination. But not to Call of Duty.

Incredibly popular video game streamer Nickmercs responded to a post on Twitter expressing support for the progressive protestors.

Nickmercs simply said: “They should leave little children alone. That’s the real issue.”

Call of Duty frequently does partnership bundles with creators and influencers, with Nickmercs’ bundle in Warzone and Modern Warfare II.

Well, at least it was, until Call of Duty decided to cancel it for the crime of wanting to leave little children alone.

The company responded to a speculative tweet saying, “Due to recent events, we have removed the “NICKMERCS Operator” bundle from the Modern Warfare II and Warzone store. We are focused on celebrating PRIDE with our employees and community.”

Sure seems like they’re intent on taking a page out of the ol’ Bud Light playbook.

Call Of Duty Going Full Woke Is Laughable And Hypocritical

Seemingly no one at Call of Duty is remotely aware of what’s happened with Bud Light or Target recently.

Instead, they immediately rushed to cancel a partnership with someone for saying that activists should leave little kids alone.

It’s hard to imagine a more unjustifiable, inexcusable decision than that.

But unfortunately, it’s part of the current trend of corporations immediately bowing to progressives and far left activists, no matter how absurd their demands.

For his part, Nickmercs seemingly stood by his obviously correct tweet. He left the original tweet up and posted today without backing down from his sentiments.

Meanwhile, Call of Duty’s parent company Activision has been rocked by seemingly endless complaints of workplace misconduct.

But one tweet about protecting kids, and they rush to cancellation.

Welcome to modern corporations, where protecting kids is evil and forcing far left agendas on them is the only acceptable choice.

Calls to boycott Call of Duty started almost immediately, but with so few similar alternatives, it’s unclear how successful they’ll be.

Hopefully gamers will stay strong and defend sanity, common sense and children. Call of Duty sure won’t.