World Cup Injury News: Brazil’s Neymar Ruled Out For Rest Of Group Stage

Brazilian soccer superstar Neymar will miss the team’s next two games, after suffering a significant ankle injury during Thursday’s 2-0 win over Serbia.

The team will now have to compete in the rest of the group stage without one of its best.

Breaking: Neymar is expected to miss the rest of the group stage due to injury per multiple reports 🇧🇷@RobStoneONFOX shares the details ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/CZFJSUWbmw — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 25, 2022

NEYMAR WAS FOULED 9 TIMES DURING THURSDAY’S GAME

Neymar was subbed off the field in the 80th minute on Thursday after he was fouled nine times. He left the game following a hard tackle by Serbia’s Nikola Milenković. He remained with his team on the sidelines till the match was over.

Afterwards, Brazilian team doctors confirmed Neymar’s injury, calling it “direct trauma,” to his right ankle.

The team is now saying Neymar will miss the rest of the group stage and is expected to return in the round of 16.

Brazil soccer forward Neymar’s ankle injury during the 2022 World Cup. (AFP via Getty Images)

BRAZIL STILL REMAIN A FAVORITE TO WIN THE WORLD CUP

The only positive news is Brazil’s upcoming schedule.

They shouldn’t have any difficulties when they face Switzerland or Cameroon in the rest of the group stage.

Although nothing is guaranteed. This year’s World Cup has already seen its’ share of upsets – including Saudi Arabia defeating Argentina 2-1.

After the team’s victory, Neymar posted the following message on his Twitter page. He didn’t mention his injury.

“Tough game, but it was important to win. Congratulations team, first step taken…6 [more games] left,” the forward wrote.

Jogo difícil, mas era importante ganhar.

Parabéns equipe, primeiro passo dado…

Faltam 6 💙💚💛🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/vNQXljRz3e — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) November 25, 2022

BRAZIL LAST WON A WORLD CUP IN 2002

As with any star player, Neymar sometimes gets criticized for taking falls or for getting calls simply because he’s so good.

However, he was definitely facing some aggressive Serbian play, as this video shows:

Público da “Choquei”:



“Ain o Neymar só sabe cair”



Realidade: pic.twitter.com/wY6EoveQh5 — Brenno :): (@eaebrenno) November 25, 2022

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus could start in place of the injured Neymar. The round of 16 begins on December 3rd.

Brazil is looking to win its first World Cup since 2002. They have lost three times in 50 matches since being eliminated from the 2018 World Cup by Belgium.

Brazil faces Switzerland on Monday, Nov. 28.