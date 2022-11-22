Saudi Arabia’s Upset Win Over Argentina Spawns A National Holiday The Rest Of The World Paid For

If there was any doubt about how big of an upset Saudi Arabia’s 2-1 World Cup win over Argentina is, the country declared the next day a national holiday.

All public and private sector employees will have off Wednesday and all schools will be shut down for the day.

If the post-game celebrations were any indication, it’s going to be a wild day.

The Saudis’ win completely stunned the soccer world and is already being talked about as one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history. Argentina — featuring superstar Lionel Messi — was expected to make it through Group C fairly easily.

With the Argentinians already losing out on 3 points the group’s other teams — Poland and Mexico — have to be licking their chops.

Saudi Arabia will have plenty of time to celebrate between now and when the team takes the pitch against Poland on Saturday.

Although, it is reasonable to wonder how a nation can voluntarily shut itself down completely because of a soccer game.

Could it be because they rake in money from around the globe thanks to their oil supply?

That might be part of it. A big part of it, considering the country cranks out millions of barrels of oil every day.

So, Saudi Arabia, enjoy the day off the rest of the world bought for you.

