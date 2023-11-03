WOOOOO! Ric Flair Signs With WWE Rival All Elite Wrestling, Launches Energy Drink

Videos by OutKick

Start your vocal warm ups because you’re going to be screaming a lot more ‘WOOOOOOO’s’ these days as wrestling legend Ric Flair is heading back to the squared circle.

The 74-year-old wrestling icon had originally surprised wrestling fans last week during a surprise return to All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in a bid to help his longtime friend Sting for his upcoming final match. However yesterday, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that Flair would be with the wrestling promotion for ‘a multi-year’ deal that also brings his “Wooooo! Energy” drink (yes, that really exists) as the official AEW drink.

RIC FLAIR SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR DEAL WITH AEW

Fans were originally stunned when Flair appeared out of nowhere last week during Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite live airing as part of Khan’s “surprise” to help Sting prepare for his final match set to take place next spring at AEW’s Revolution pay-per-view. Both Sting and Flair have been friends for decades now. They are seen as two of the last “old guard” wrestling greats passing the torch to the next generation.

And despite his health issues that even saw Flair put in a medically induced coma and nearly dying, Ric says that although there’s no current plans for him to lace up his boots and physically wrestle during this AEW tenure, you can never say never.

In recent years, AEW has been seen as a rising competitor to the vastly superior WWE – many times snatching up former wrestlers like CM Punk, Edge, Christian, Daniel Bryan and Jon Moxley. CEP Tony Kahn is a die hard wrestling fan – sometimes to his own detriment. Yet just like George Steinbrenner with the Yankees – you can’t knock Kahn for spending the money to want to try and win.

The #BlakeStar WOOOOO! Energy Drink Will Give You This Type Of Energy! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/aq5FWrhd8y — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 14, 2022

WOOOOOO IS EVERYWHERE

Meanwhile, in addition to having a busier schedule for the foreseeable future with his new AEW deal, Flair announced that his “Wooooo! Energy” has also become the AEW’s official drink.

Am I surprised that Ric Flair has an energy drink named after one of his own catch phrases that has become synonymous with pop culture and sporting events? Absolutely not. But I can only imagine that I’ll be yelling “woooooo!” after I taste it either because it’s delicious or as horrible as a warm, double shot of Marker’s Mark at 4am in the morning.

In response to Flair signing with the rival AEW, World Wrestling Entertainment’s COO Triple H has removed him from the weekly SmackDown television intro.