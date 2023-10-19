Wrestler ‘Sting’ Returns For One Last Match, So Which Wrestler Do You Wish You Saw Live?

Videos by OutKick

The wrestling world was freaking out last night as legendary wrestler Sting randomly showed up on AEW Dynamite last night to announce to the crowd that he was back for one final match.

The now 64-year-old (What?!) wrestler surprised fans in attendance in Rosenberg, Texas as well as watching across the country on TNT when he announced that he would wrestle one final match at next year’s AEW Revolution. “I started my very first match at AEW Revolution in 2021…and my last match will be with AEW Revvolution in 2024,” the Stinger exclaimed to the sold out audience.

STING HAS BEEN WRESTLING FOR OVER 30 YEARS

It’s currently unclear when AEW Revolution will take place next year but wrestling fans will be grateful to have at least one more time to appreciate the Hall of Famer in the wrestling ring after he originally retired in 2015 due to suffering a neck injury while at the WWE.

Although the wrestling community gets to say goodbye to Sting in a proper way with one last match, my question to you is – what wrestler do you wish you saw perform live just one time? When you think of all the (literal) giants, the gimmicks, the random-ass characters and even former Olympians that have stepped into the squared circle, it’s a tough question to answer.

WRESTLING IS A BILLION-DOLLAR PRODUCT TODAY

Without a doubt my favorite wrestler to see live would have been Bret “The Hitman” Hart. The now 66-year-old Hitman is still around from time to time with random wrestling appearances but has suffered too many health complications including a major stroke to ever wrestle again.

But the “pink and black attack” Hitman was all the rage growing up. Bret was must-watch week in and week out in the WWF. He had great feuds with everyone from Shawn Michaels to Yokozuna to Rowdy Roddy Piper to even his late brother Owen Hart, who tragically died after falling from an arena rafter due to a harness breaking on live television.

Bret Hart was known as “The best there was, the best there is and the best there ever will be,” and he proved it by being one of the greatest technical and methodic wrestlers of all time and having multiple championship title runs.

Even though I attended multiple wrestling events growing up, they were after Bret left the WWF in the mid 90’s, and I never got to see him wrestle. But damn that would have been awesome to see. Even though Hart is still alive and still does show up once every few years, he’s 66-years-old and has suffered multiple health complications so there’s no way he’s going back into the ring again to actually fight.

So if we’re talking legitimate wrestlers, Bret Hart is my go to by far.

BUT WHAT ABOUT THE FUN ONES…

As far as the random, fun wrestlers to have seen live? I mean where do we even start?

Hulk Hogan during his glory days would have been awesome. Hearing that ‘Real American’ theme song and everyone losing their minds? My God that was U-S-A to the fullest back then.

The aforementioned Yokozuna was one of wrestling’s biggest heels during the early 90’s. I mean I HATED this guy. But to see the 6’4″ wrestler that weighed in at a minimum 589lbs screaming “Banzai” while plopping down on his opponent’s chest would have been unreal to see.

Far fewer wrestlers had the intensity and a better theme song than the Ultimate Warrior when he would come running down the aisle. If I was doing that at home around my house, I can only imagine what it would have been like if I was in the arena to see him.

I’m fortunate to have seen The Rock, John Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin (which was AWESOME) Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Roddy Piper, Sgt. Slaughter, Ric Flair and others wrestle – all who were incredible to see perform life either with their talents or their personas. I also saw The Undertaker wrestle multiple times – with the arena turning entirely dark and that early funeral music cranking loud and all! I mean if you didn’t see the Undertaker wrestle live I feel awful for you and that should definitely be at the top of your list.

BUT FOR ME…

With all that being said, I have to go with the “Eighth Wonder Of The World,” himself – Andre The Giant.

Still to this day Andre The Giant is referenced despite passing away in 1993 and not wrestling for years before that. As far as I’m concerned Andre was 9 feet tall and the biggest man ever to walk planet Earth. He’s a mythological, fable-type person like Paul Bunyan. To have been able to see those historic matches against Hulk Hogan in one of wrestling’s greatest rivalries would have been absolutely wild.

I mean just look at these PAWS of a hand.

Imagine if Andre The Giant was around today with social media and everything being filmed? Especially with how many beers he could absolutely decimate? Absolutely ridiculous. A true legend that I wish I was able to see just one time live.

