Woman Tosses Stool During Bar Fight Involving Bengals Fans That Requires SWAT Team To Break It Up

You know it’s football season when bar fights involving fans are being broken up by SWAT teams. That’s the scene that played out last Monday night at a restaurant in Cincinnati.

Several Bengals fans got into a brawl at Condado Tacos restaurant, which is within walking distance of Paycor Stadium. The fight took place during the Bengals 19-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football and it had it all.

This brawl has fists, drinks, and barstools flying through the air. There are tables being flipped over left and right, and even the stand from the “please wait to be seated” sign ends up being used as a weapon during the crazy melee.

Several female Bengals fans involved in a wild bar fight (Image Credit: Daily Mail)

As is the case with most of these kinds of fights, the video picks up the action already in progress. There are several women, some in Bengals gear, throwing punches at each other.

It looks like a guy standing in the middle of them is trying to break things up. His attempt was unsuccessful to say the least.

The fight quickly goes from punches being thrown to tables being flipped over. Then it progresses to objects being thrown. One of the women grabs a barstool and tosses it across the crowded bar.

The same woman then picks up a drink and throws it as it appears as if she’s being escorted out of the restaurant. Then out of nowhere, she comes charging back towards where the action was taking place and she’s not empty-handed.

Bengals Fans Show More Fight During This Bar Brawl Than The Team Has Shown On The Field

The woman returns with what looks like the stand for a “please wait to be seated” sign in her hands. After using the sign stand to say hello to a woman she traded punches with, two other women jump into the action.

It’s now a three on one beatdown and like a referee who has seen too much the SWAT team arrives on the scene to call the fight.

There are more tables flipped over as they arrive on the scene. The officers put an end to the wild brawl and start arresting the female Bengals fans involved.

That’s one way to enjoy your team’s first, and only, win of the season. I’m sure whatever started the fight absolutely warranted barstools being thrown, tables being flipped over, and a trip to jail.