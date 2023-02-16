Alvin Kamara Indicted On Felony Battery Charges From Las Vegas Bar Fight Before Pro Bowl Last Year

Videos by OutKick

New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara’s future in the NFL may be in doubt.

A Grand Jury in Clark County, Nevada, on Thursday indicted Kamara, 27, and three others on charges they conspired to commit felony battery that resulted in substantial bodily harm of Darnell Greene Jr. Kamara and Greene fought in a Las Vegas bar the night before the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. Kamara’s trial is scheduled for March 2.

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons was one of the other three men charged.

The case was delayed last year, and Kamara he played 15 games for the Saints in the 2022 season. He gained 897 yards rushing and caught 57 passes for 490 yards. If convicted, Kamara could face one to five years in prison.

Alvin Kamara Faces Significant Jail Time If Convicted

“He intends to vigorously fight the allegations at trial as he was defending himself and the others at the time of the incident,” according to a statement by lawyers representing Kamara.

Video of the fight show Kamara allegedly punching Darnell Greene Jr. eight times. But Kamara’s camp has maintained the video did not start until after Greene threatened or hit Kamara and/or members of his party.

Alvin Kamara Has Been One Of NFL’s Top Backs

Kamara has been one of the NFL’s best running backs since the Saints selected him in the third round of the 2017 draft out of Tennessee. He was the NFL offensive rookie of the year in 2017 and has gained more than 700 yards rushing with 400 or more receiving yards in all six seasons of his career.