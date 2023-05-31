Woman Experiencing Post-Concert Amnesia After Taylor Swift Show And Scientists Say It’s A Real Thing

Videos by OutKick

A woman in New York says that she has been suffering from amnesia ever since she attended a Taylor Swift concert at Gillette Stadium.

25-year-old Jenna Tocatlian says that while she knows she went to a Taylor Swift concert but can’t remember anything about it.

“Post-concert amnesia is real,” Tocatlian told Time. “If I didn’t have the 5-minute video that my friend kindly took of me jamming to it, I probably would have told everyone that it didn’t happen.”

If Taylor Swift doesn’t start selling t-shirts that say “I Went To A Taylor Swift Concert And All I Got Was This Stupid– Wait; I Went To A Taylor Swift Concert?” then she will be missing out on a major moneymaker.

Tocatlian says that the reason she has trouble remembering the show was the result of sensory overload. I’ve known people this has happened too, although their senses were usually overloaded thanks to the pre-show tailgating out in the parking lot.

“It’s hard to put together what you actually witness,” she said of the experience she doesn’t remember. “You’re having all these emotions while your favorite songs are playing, and you’re like, ‘Wow, where am I?’”

Man, given the price of those tickets, you’d at least hope you could remember which crappy songs she played.

Taylor Swift gearing up to blow some minds in the most literal way possible during her show at Gillette Stadium on May 19. (Photo by Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Science Backs Up Concert Amnesia Even Though It Sounds Stupid

I kind of get what she’s saying, but also hate that she heralded her friend’s cellphone-videoing exploits as heroic. We shouldn’t be giving idiots who film every second of a concert an excuse.

“Hey, man; I’m filming this because I’m afraid I’ll get post-concert amnesia.”

I went to a concert last year and walking into the venue, everyone had to lock their cell phones in these little bags. That meant that people weren’t holding their phones up trying to scrounge up some Instagram material. They were enjoying the music and the experience.

It was Nirvana… actually, it wasn’t Nirvana; it was a Jack White show.

And no, I don’t think anyone forgot how the show went. I also remember having a good time but being a little bummed he didn’t pay more tunes off of Boarding House Reach. That album rules.

However, science — which you’re not supposed to argue with (unless you disagree with it) — backs up Tocatlian’s tail of having whatever part of your brain remembers things annihilated by the sensory-overloading cocktail that is a Taylor Swift stadium show.

“This is not a concert-specific phenomenon—it can happen any time you’re in a highly emotional state,” SUNY Albany associate professor of psychology at SUNY Albany Ewan McNay told Time.

“If you’re slightly on edge, with a little bit of excitement, you’ll actually remember better…But too much excitement pushes you over the edge in terms of memory formation, and you’re unable to make memories.”

So if you want to remember things, be excited, but not too excited. Got it.

Makes total sense.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle