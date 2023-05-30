‘Boycott Target’ Tops iTunes Chart, Knocks Off Taylor Swift

Videos by OutKick
Conservative rapper Forgiato Blow’s title “Boycott Target” is the No. 1 song on Apple iTunes.
The track even knocked Taylor Swift off the throne to ascend atop the chart.
The song takes aim at the retail brand for targeting children with their LGBTQ Pride merchandise, including some “tuck-friendly” offerings.
The lyrics to the song are as followed:
They Put A Target On My Back,
But They’re Targeting Your Kids.
They Don’t Even Need The Cash
Cause You Know What It Is
That’s Why I Keep The Strats
And I’m Always(?)
This Is Gently Gotta Stop
Then You Know We Gonna Win
When They Target, Target Yeah They Target And
Target, Target Yeah They Target Kids
Target, Target Yeah They Target And
Target, Target Yeah They Target Kids
You Know Target They’re Wrong
Trying To Play With Kids
It’s The Mayeah Omega Villain
I’m Preachin’ The Gang
You Know The LGBTQ, They Went Too Far
You Know They Cuttin These Kids
They Living Chinese Fiskars
Why They Pushing The Gender From The (?) Sexual Gender
I’m On It Rocking With Bruce, Don’t (?)
Who (?), Gonna Get U Paid (?)
His Mum (?) Baby
The rapper filmed the music video inside a Target store. It was quite creative:
Target has lost over $9.3 billion in market value amid the backlash over its Pride merchandising plans.
The declining value of Target, plummeting sales of Bud Light, and success of Blow’s track prove where the country at large stands on the appropriation of gender.
It’s where they — finally — draw the line.
“We’re obviously shifting the culture,” said Forgiato Blow.
“We’re waking people up, letting them know that, hey, you don’t have just to follow the crowd. You can stand on your own and be a leader, not a follower.”
He concludes: “Somebody has to stand up for the kids.”
Congratulations to Blow. If for nothing else, dethroning Taylor Swift.