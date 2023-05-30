‘Boycott Target’ Tops iTunes Chart, Knocks Off Taylor Swift

Videos by OutKick

Conservative rapper Forgiato Blow’s title “Boycott Target” is the No. 1 song on Apple iTunes.

The track even knocked Taylor Swift off the throne to ascend atop the chart.

The song takes aim at the retail brand for targeting children with their LGBTQ Pride merchandise, including some “tuck-friendly” offerings.

The lyrics to the song are as followed:

They Put A Target On My Back,

But They’re Targeting Your Kids.

They Don’t Even Need The Cash

Cause You Know What It Is

That’s Why I Keep The Strats

And I’m Always(?)

This Is Gently Gotta Stop

Then You Know We Gonna Win

When They Target, Target Yeah They Target And

Target, Target Yeah They Target Kids

Target, Target Yeah They Target And

Target, Target Yeah They Target Kids

You Know Target They’re Wrong

Trying To Play With Kids

It’s The Mayeah Omega Villain

I’m Preachin’ The Gang

You Know The LGBTQ, They Went Too Far

You Know They Cuttin These Kids

They Living Chinese Fiskars

Why They Pushing The Gender From The (?) Sexual Gender

I’m On It Rocking With Bruce, Don’t (?)

Who (?), Gonna Get U Paid (?)

His Mum (?) Baby

The rapper filmed the music video inside a Target store. It was quite creative:

BREAKING REPORT: 'Boycott Target' TAKES THE # 1 SPOT on Apple iTunes for ALL MUSIC, knocking Taylor Swift to #2..



AMERICA IS WAKING UP…



pic.twitter.com/Zb9MPMBZK5 — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) May 30, 2023

Target has lost over $9.3 billion in market value amid the backlash over its Pride merchandising plans.

The declining value of Target, plummeting sales of Bud Light, and success of Blow’s track prove where the country at large stands on the appropriation of gender.

It’s where they — finally — draw the line.

“We’re obviously shifting the culture,” said Forgiato Blow.

“We’re waking people up, letting them know that, hey, you don’t have just to follow the crowd. You can stand on your own and be a leader, not a follower.”

He concludes: “Somebody has to stand up for the kids.”

Congratulations to Blow. If for nothing else, dethroning Taylor Swift.