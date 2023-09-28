Woman Drives Two Hours To Estranged Husband’s House To Save Marriage, Shoots Him Instead

Videos by OutKick

An Arizona woman drove two hours to her estranged husband’s house earlier this month to try and salvage their dying marriage. When she got there, he wanted no part of her. So, instead of driving all the way back home, 62-year-old Christina Pasqualetto took a different route: she took out her handgun and fired a round into her husband’s wrist while he lay in his upstairs bed.

According to the police report, she told the responding officers that “she did not want to get divorced” and started arguing about it in the bedroom.

“When he told her that he still wanted to get a divorce and wasn’t changing his mind, she produced a handgun and shot him while he was still in bed,” police said.

Arizona woman Christina Pasqualetto chooses different route

Look, I think I’m on the wife’s side here. If you’re the husband, you HAVE to know this is a legit possibility when your ex comes barreling through your door randomly after making the two-hour trek.

If someone’s driving TWO HOURS during what I can only assume is a nasty breakup, they’re not simply gonna take “no” for an answer and then get back in the car and head home. Maybe hit a Denny’s along the way.

Not happening.

Jon, the husband, told police he had to fight Christina here off and escape to the neighbors house with his bloody wrist. He called 911 and later told police the two are in the middle of a divorce and things haven’t gone as peachy as you’d expect.

Shocking.

Jon also added that his wife had stolen checks and forged one a week earlier for $10,000 and cashed it.

So, yeah — he probably should’ve seen this coming. Natural next step.

It appears he did, too! Jon apparently changed the locks at his new house according to the police, but they were no match for Christina. It all led to a gunfight breaking out upstairs, which then led to the racoon eyes for 62-year-old Christina.

“The victim was able to knock her down, the gun came out of her hand, and he attempted to escape the house,” police continued. “During that time the victim did strike the suspect with his hands and elbows to escape the situation.”

All’s well that ends well, though. Christina is now behind bars with a pair of bruised eyes from the tussle and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, forgery and theft.