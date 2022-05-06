Woke Hacks of the Week

What a week for the Woke Hacks. Let’s celebrate some of their best moments :

— Joe Biden says that Supreme Court might separate gay kids from straight kids in schools soon.

From "Don't Say Gay" to censorship to now Roe, progressives don’t want their beliefs to be the focal point of the conversation. It's narrative control. They want to tilt the conversation to vilify the Right. Column: Left uses hysteria to distract us.https://t.co/4L8KdSumwG — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) May 5, 2022

“What happens if you have states change the law saying that children who are LGBTQ can’t be in classrooms with other children?” Biden asked on Wednesday. “Is that, is that legit under the way that the decision is written? What are the next things that are going to be attacked? Because this MAGA crowd is the most extreme political organization that’s existed.”

Some of us don’t age well.

— Washington Post “journalist” Taylor Lorenz lied again.

After crying on Twitter that an editor at the Drudge Report was harassing her, Lorenz walked back her claim, calling it a “joke.”

We are still laughing.

— According to Joy Behar from The View, the Supreme Court may next bring back racial segregation in American schools.

Joy Behar said that she is worried that the Supreme Court could next bring back racial segregation in American schools. Her co-host: “Yep.”

pic.twitter.com/jp1Cbgfn0u — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) May 4, 2022

— Also from Joy Behar: women should protest sex until all women can have an abortion at their convenience.

One day after saying the Supreme Court might bring back racial segregation in schools, Joy Behar is calling for a sex strike.

pic.twitter.com/boNo0FTcma — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) May 4, 2022

— Not even the entire View cast could top Behar this week. But it was a good effort:

Sunny Hostin on The View: "I feel like that's an oxymoron, a black Republican…and I don't understand Latino Republicans." pic.twitter.com/FqqDNZv54c — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 6, 2022

— While Bomani Jones is celebrating HBO renewing his show Race Theory, its first year recorded the lowest-rated season in modern HBO history.

HBO only re-signed him to avoid Jones calling the company racist. Congrats on manipulating the industry, Bomani. And on your privilege.

— Chuck Todd has been demoted, again. This time off cable news completely. As we wrote,

“NBC is moving Chuck Todd‘s program Meet the Press Daily from MSNBC to the streaming service NBC News NOW, the network announced Friday.”

— The New York Times is having a week:

Quite the week at the New York Times. pic.twitter.com/6wqRnPv64Z — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) May 6, 2022

— A character on MSNBC who calls himself Mehdi Hasan is one of the dumbest people on cable news. Yet that didn’t stop him from calling Elon Musk stupid.

I would have said Mehdi Hasan is the dumbest for his comments about Elon Musk, but Joy Reid counts as cable news. pic.twitter.com/FrdENmquGS — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) May 3, 2022

— JJ Redick got performatively mad this week after Chris “Mad Dog Russo jokingly told Draymond Green to “shut up and play.”

Redick saw a lane to advance his career at ESPN by pretending that he caught Russo in a line of bigotry.

Redick is cowardly and devious.

— Keith Olbermann…

Did we miss anyone?