Deadspin Argues That White Fans Enjoying NBA Is ‘What White Supremacy Looks Like’

If either Game 7 of the NBA Divisional Round on Sunday entertained you, I sincerely hope you are not white. Because that would make you a contributor to white supremacy. That is according to Deadspin.

That’s right, Deadspin does still exist in some form.

Monday, Deadspin posted the following headline, word-for-word:

“White fans were entertained by black athletes a day after a racist killed black people in Buffalo — this is what white supremacy looks like.”

The writer did not specify when it would no longer be racist for white people to watch the NBA again. To be safe, perhaps white folks should take off the rest of the season? Always best to play it safe.

It’s also unclear how the fans who allowed Luka Doncic, a white superstar for the Mavs, to entertain them should feel. Watching Doncic can’t be white supremacy, can it? Or maybe it can?

Deadspin argues that “sports only serve as an escape from society if you’re white.”

While a good line to quote for retweets, that statement is not accurate. Sports are inherently an escape from tragedy and stress for all races. And many Americans, black and white, likely welcomed a distraction on Sunday because it was a weekend of heinous news events across the United States.

So Deadspin would have to prove that black Americans did not watch the NBA on Sunday and a higher than a normal number of white people did to even try and justify its op-ed.

But it won’t find any data to support such a claim. This argument by Deadspin is not rooted in reality. Rather, the site saw an opportunity to tie a racially-motivated shooting in Buffalo to accuse white sports fans of being racist for being white.

Deadspin wrote this piece for attention. And, unfortunately, it succeeded.

Deadspin doesn’t have the influence it once did. The site is a shell of its once prominent self. At this point, Deadspin makes waves only by forcing race into sports stories in which race does not belong. Recent examples include calling ESPN anchor Sage Steele the “black Candace Owens” and falsely labeling Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, who is bi-racial, a white man who used his whiteness to get a job in the NFL.

If Deadspin were a person, it’d look like Keith Olbermann: hateful, illogical and ugly.

White people watching the two Game 7s on Sunday is not “what white supremacy looks like.” But Deadspin’s article is certainly what desperation is.