WNBA’s Brittney Griner Will Write Memoir About ‘Terrifying Aspects’ Of Her Detainment in Russia

Brittney Griner is ready to write her tell-all on getting imprisoned in Russia and being under frightening detainment for 10 months.

Announced Tuesday, Griner will be releasing a memoir detailing her experience under Russian captivity after illegally smuggling a weed pen into the country and being detained for 294 days.

Brittney’s Hitting The Pen Again

Griner was present in the country to play international ball but gravely miscalculated Russia’s stance on drugs … or Americans.

“That day (in February) was the beginning of an unfathomable period in my life which only now am I ready to share,” Griner said in a statement, as relayed by the Associated Press.

Griner’s saga — covered extensively by OutKick — spawned a number of interesting storylines, such as fixing the pay in the WNBA to keep more women from playing in hostile territories overseas and U.S. President Joe Biden’s inability to bring Griner back home without caving into Vladimir Putin’s demands (which Biden ultimately did).

(Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

“After an incredibly challenging 10 months in detainment, I am grateful to have been rescued and to be home,” Griner added in her statement. “Readers will hear my story and understand why I’m so thankful for the outpouring of support from people across the world.”

Griner’s Detainment Spawned Several Storylines

The six-time WNBA All-Star and outspoken LGBT activist received flak for previously condemning the United States over a supposed lack of human rights, only to end up in an actual country that treated her like dirt for identifying as a lesbian.

Amid the differences, Americans overwhelmingly spoke up and demanded the U.S. government retrieve Griner, which transpired on Dec. 2022 (at a divisive asking price).

Griner was kept in a penal colony in Mordovia after attempting to smuggle a THC pen onto a plane after playing in Russia for UMMC Ekaterinburg.

Griner was sent back to the U.S. after Joe Biden agreed to return notorious Russian arms dealer, Viktor Bout (“The Merchant of Death”). The exchange has widely been dubbed one of the worst trades in sports and human history.

(Photo by EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden and crew were unable to bring back U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been stuck in Russia since 2018 after being accused of espionage.

“Griner also describes her stark and surreal time living in a foreign prison and the terrifying aspects of day-to-day life in a women’s penal colony,” Griner’s announcement added.

“At the heart of the book, Griner highlights the personal turmoil she experienced during the near ten-month ordeal and the resilience that carried her through to the day of her return to the United States last December.”

Don’t count on her titling the memoir, “I Love America,” though she has a good reason.