Brittney Griner Released In Prisoner Swap For The Merchant Of Death

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from Russian custody.

Griner was released in a prisoner swap in return for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout (aka, the Merchant of Death).

She had been sentenced to nine years after being convicted in a show trial for possessing hash oil.

BREAKING: Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who was sentenced to prison in Russia, has been freed in a prisoner-swap and is now in US custody, a US official tells @CBSNews. — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) December 8, 2022

MORE: To secure Griner’s return, Biden has freed arms dealer Viktor Bout. Bout gained infamy as the “Merchant of Death” & was found guilty for conspiring to sell AK-47’s that would’ve been used to kill DEA agents. — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) December 8, 2022

President Joe Biden confirmed the news early Thursday morning, and addressed the nation by stating: “She’s safe. She’s on a plane. She’s on her way home.”

Biden also thanked the UAE for helping facility the transfer after months of “hell” in Russia. The President further added that Griner: “Deserves space, privacy and time with her loved ones.”

Biden also said America remembers Paul Whelan and stated “sadly” Putin’s regime is treating him differently than Griner. “We’ll keep negotiating in good faith for Paul’s release. I guarantee that,” the President told the nation.

Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner.



She is safe.

She is on a plane.

She is on her way home. pic.twitter.com/FmHgfzrcDT — President Biden (@POTUS) December 8, 2022

Brittney Griner is finally coming home.

It’s about damn time Griner returned to the United States of America. She’s been in Russian custody since February 2022. The prison she was sentenced to serve her draconian sentence at is notorious for torture and harsh conditions.

There was no reason for her to be in Russian custody for such a lengthy amount of time. It was inexcusable and frankly, made America look weak.

Now, she’s out and coming home.

Brittney Griner released from Russian custody. (Photo by EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Who is Viktor Bout?

The man the United States shipped back to Russia for Griner’s safe return is arguably the most notorious arms deal in the history of the world.

After being captured by America, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison on charges of conspiring to kill Americans, acquire and export anti-aircraft missiles and provide material support to a terrorist organization, according to CNN. His life story is the inspiration for the film “Lord of War.”

Now, he’ll return to Russia and almost certainly go right back to slinging weapons all over the world. These are the tough choices Presidents must make. And President Joe Biden has decided he’s okay with the swap.

Brittney Griner swapped for Viktor Bout. She had been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison. (Photo by U.S. Department of Justice via Getty Images)

It’s great to have Brittney Griner home. But this situation never should have been allowed to get to this point.