Brittney Griner Released In Prisoner Swap For The Merchant Of Death

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from Russian custody.
Griner was released in a prisoner swap in return for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout (aka, the Merchant of Death).
She had been sentenced to nine years after being convicted in a show trial for possessing hash oil.
MORE: To secure Griner's return, Biden has freed arms dealer Viktor Bout. Bout gained infamy as the "Merchant of Death" & was found guilty for conspiring to sell AK-47's that would've been used to kill DEA agents.
President Joe Biden confirmed the news early Thursday morning, and addressed the nation by stating: “She’s safe. She’s on a plane. She’s on her way home.”
Biden also thanked the UAE for helping facility the transfer after months of “hell” in Russia. The President further added that Griner: “Deserves space, privacy and time with her loved ones.”
Biden also said America remembers Paul Whelan and stated “sadly” Putin’s regime is treating him differently than Griner. “We’ll keep negotiating in good faith for Paul’s release. I guarantee that,” the President told the nation.
It’s about damn time Griner returned to the United States of America. She’s been in Russian custody since February 2022. The prison she was sentenced to serve her draconian sentence at is notorious for torture and harsh conditions.
There was no reason for her to be in Russian custody for such a lengthy amount of time. It was inexcusable and frankly, made America look weak.
Now, she’s out and coming home.
Who is Viktor Bout?
The man the United States shipped back to Russia for Griner’s safe return is arguably the most notorious arms deal in the history of the world.
After being captured by America, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison on charges of conspiring to kill Americans, acquire and export anti-aircraft missiles and provide material support to a terrorist organization, according to CNN. His life story is the inspiration for the film “Lord of War.”
Now, he’ll return to Russia and almost certainly go right back to slinging weapons all over the world. These are the tough choices Presidents must make. And President Joe Biden has decided he’s okay with the swap.
It’s great to have Brittney Griner home. But this situation never should have been allowed to get to this point.
So David Hookstead praises the Griner release as great and that America was looking bad by this whole saga but doesn’t mention ANYTHING about the US Marine we left, Paul Whelan, who was convicted on baseless espionage charges and has been there for FOUR years. Bad look on David and bad look for Outkick.
Exactly. She hates America and she broke Russian law. No matter how stupid or “draconian” outsiders may think that law is, it’s the law. The Russians won here. They look like Seattle in the Wilson trade with the Broncos.
This is what happens when you hire glorified bloggers/stenographers instead of actual journalists. Trash articles like this are exactly what people were afraid of when Outkick got sold to Fox.
And let’s be real, this isn’t far off from what Clay thinks about the situation.
We trade a killer for someone who hates America.
Exactly. Like I said we traded their agile Knight for one of our useless Pawns.
As she steps off the plane ESPN executives will already have the Arthur Ashe Courage Award ESPY to present to her.
Will David be the one to give her the ESPY for “Most Courageous?”
“There was no reason for her to be in Russian custody for such a lengthy amount of time. It was inexcusable and frankly, made America look weak. . . It’s about damn time Griner returned to the United States of America.” Who hired this ESPN reporter to spew this crap? David, who are you to tell another country how to punish people who break their laws? And how did her being detained make America look weak? Weak?? You mean trading their Knight for our Pawn isn’t weak? You suck doggie.
“There was no reason for her to be in Russian custody for such a lengthy amount of time.”
Actually, there was. She. Broke. Their. Laws. What part of that isn’t clear?
“It was inexcusable and frankly, made America look weak.”
And we don’t now? Was Burack not available to write the “hack cable news” opinion?
If you thought this article was fencesitting horseshit you should’ve seen this tool with Dan Dakitch. Grow some balls son.