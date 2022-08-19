New Report Shines A Concerning Light On Wisconsin’s QB Situation

It sounds like Wisconsin fans shouldn’t get too amped up for greatly improved QB play in 2022.

Over the last two seasons, quarterback Graham Mertz has struggled in huge ways at times. Last season, the former highly-touted recruit threw for 10 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and completed only 59.5% of his passes.

Graham Mertz reportedly still making mistakes in practice. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

He was awful for large chunks of the season, and fans have been hoping there’d be some clear improvement this year.

Well, it sounds like there might be some improvement, it’s not a ton.

Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz reportedly struggling at times in practice. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

“I think Mertz has made strides, but it’s certainly not a massive jump by any means. He still makes some bad throws and poor decisions, and that needs to get cleaned up,” Jim Polzin reported in the Wisconsin State Journal.

Polzin did point out the first three games Wisconsin play aren’t difficult by any measure, and that should allow the team to ease into the season.

What are reasonable expectations for Graham Mertz in 2022? (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Last season, we played Penn State, Notre Dame and Michigan all in our first four games. This year, the Badgers play Illinois State, Washington State and New Mexico State to get things rolling before our September 24 matchup against Ohio State.

It’s the exact opposite of the 2021 slate to open the season.

Will Graham Mertz improve in 2022? (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

However, hearing Mertz hasn’t made “a massive jump” is a bit concerning. As I’ve said many times, the entire season more or less rides on his shoulders.

If Mertz doesn’t show big improvement, we’re probably an 8-9 win team at best. If he takes the step many of us have been hoping for, the Badgers could end up going 11-1 during the regular season.

The fact he’s reportedly still making the same mistakes as a junior that we’ve seen for the past two years isn’t a comforting sign.

Wisconsin’s season rides on the shoulders of quarterback Graham Mertz. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Hopefully, Mertz balls out once September 3 rolls around and silences all his critics. If he struggles again, it’s going to be a long season for Wisconsin fans!