Did Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz Put On A Ton Of Muscle? Let’s Look At The Evidence!

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz appears to have packed on some muscle during the offseason.

The junior passer for the Badgers is currently listed at 216 pounds, but his stature appears to be noticeably different from 2021.

In training camp photos shared Wednesday, the QB for Wisconsin looked much stronger.

For comparison, this is a photo of Mertz a little more than a year ago. It doesn’t take an expert to tell he’s put in a lot of work on getting in better shape.

Granted, it’s just some photos from training camp, but given the hype and expectations on Mertz’s shoulders, fans are dissecting any news that comes out about him like it’s the Zapruder film.

After all, the hopes of an entire state ride on his shoulders. I’m not saying it’s fair. I am saying it’s the reality of the situation.

Did Graham Mertz put on muscle? (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

It’s also important to note Mertz was always an athletic QB. He wasn’t the kind of QB who could rip off 50 yards like Lamar Jackson or Johnny Manziel back in the day, but he’s absolutely not a rigid player at all.

Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz appears to have put on muscle. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

If he’s gotten himself in even better shape and put on some muscle, he should be even more agile and durable.

If you’re a fan of the Badgers, I have no doubt that’s music to your ears.

Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz appears to have gotten stronger. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Let’s all keep hoping Mertz gets the job done. I can’t wait for the Badgers to take the field week one with him under center!