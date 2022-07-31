Is the world of college football ready to embrace Graham Mertz’s mullet?

The embattled Badgers quarterback is in a make or break season, and the hopes of the entire state of Wisconsin ride on his shoulders.

Graham Mertz enters the 2022 season with a mullet. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

While I’m sure he’s putting in work on the field, he’s also clearly going for a different vibe off of it. How do we know?

Well, the junior passer’s mullet needs to be seen to be believed.

Graham Mertz shows off his mullet. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

I already have high expectations for the Badgers this year, but the biggest question mark has always been how will Mertz play.

Will he be the young man we saw in the opener in 2020 or will he be the quarterback who has struggled mightily at times and been wildly inconsistent?

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz has a mullet. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Well, if there’s one thing we know about guys with mullets, it’s that they’re renegades. They love slinging the rock and leaving nothing on the field.

They play risk, but they play to win. That might be the exact kind of mojo Mertz needs in 2022 to elevate his play.

Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz has a big mullet. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Is it the best hair in college football? It’s certainly in the mix. The only thing I know for sure is that with Mertz rocking a mullet, this season will either be incredible or end in absolute disaster. Just like renegades from the old west, there won’t be any middle ground!