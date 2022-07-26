Graham Mertz is ready for a fresh start with the 2022 season.

The junior quarterback for the Wisconsin Badgers is viewed as the X-factor for the upcoming season, and that’s the proper assessment to have.

If Mertz plays up to his potential, Wisconsin is a legit threat to win the Big Ten. If he plays poorly like he did for long stretches in 2020 and 2021, the Badgers could be looking at an 8-4 or 9-3 regular season.

More than anything, it sounds like he just wants to get on the field and start spinning it.

Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz looks to improve during the 2022 season. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“I’m ready to go play. I’m going to do whatever I can to make this team win. That’s all that matters. This is the closest team I’ve been on. The best team I’ve been on. These guys are hungry,” Mertz said in a profile done by UWBadgers.com.

When it comes to making smarter decisions, which has been one of Mertz’s weakest points, he added, “The answer to that is to just be better at decision-making. It’s undeniable that we have to. I’ve got to. That was my biggest thing in the spring.

Will Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz improve this season? (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

To put it as simply as possible, it certainly sounds like Mertz is ready to lead Wisconsin – the preseason favorite to win the B1G West – as far as possible.

Having said all of that, a lot of this is just talk until Mertz goes out and does it. His first game with the Badgers was like watching something out of a movie.

Wisconsin’s football season rides on Graham Mertz’s shoulders. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He thrashed Illinois to the tune of five touchdowns on 20/21 passing. Every Wisconsin fan, myself included, thought we’d finally found our best quarterback since the days of Russell Wilson.

Instead, the Badgers failed to meet expectations both of the past two seasons and lackluster QB play is at the top of the list when it comes to why we failed.

RAPID REACTION: Wisconsin is terrible. I never want to see Graham Mertz play another game for the Badgers. pic.twitter.com/zqJdJimjxo — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 25, 2021

However, Mertz is certainly talking like he understands the situation and is ready to take a step forward. If he does, the Badgers could be incredibly dangerous!