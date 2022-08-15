Wisconsin Coach Makes Concerning Comment About One Aspect Of The Team

It sounds like it’s not all sunshine and roses for Wisconsin during training camp.
The Badgers enter the season as #18 in the AP Poll, and fans in the state are ready for Graham Mertz, Paul Chryst and everyone else to take care of business.
As I’ve said many times, the entire season rides on Mertz’s arm, and while it’s clear some progress has been made, it’s far from perfect, apparently.
“I think there’s times when you feel like we are making progress. And there’s times when we’ve got to take advantage of this camp because it’s not where we want to be…There’s moments but we’re not where we want to be yet,” Chryst told the press Monday.
Now, is this a comment that should cause people to panic? No, but it does indicate that there’s still a lot of progress to be made in the passing game.
Given how bad the passing game has been at times the past two seasons, whenever fans hear things aren’t going great at times, fans are going to get nervous.
Not only is it reasonable for fans to feel that way, it’s fair. When you’re consistently inconsistent, people have every right to question what’s going on.
Now, Chryst is on the record that the passing game isn’t where the Badgers want it to be at times. Yeah, that makes me a shade nervous.
The good news is Wisconsin is going to ease into the schedule. Our first three games are against Illinois State, Washington State and New Mexico State.
If Mertz can’t build confidence in the passing game by the time September 24 rolls around against Ohio State, Wisconsin is in huge trouble!
The Badgers take the field for week one in 20 days. Let’s hope Chryst has things ironed out by then!