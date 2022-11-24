Kansas Stuns Wisconsin On Crazy Final Shot

Kansas beat Wisconsin 69-68 on what might be the craziest ending of the college basketball season.

With 1.4 seconds remaining on the clock following a missed shot, Bobby Pettiford Jr. caught a rebound tipped by Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl under the hoop with his back to the rim and managed to make a bit of a circus shot for the win.

You can watch the unbelievable ending for the Kansas Jayhawks and Wisconsin Badgers unfold below.

KANSAS WINS IT WITH 0.2 REMAINING pic.twitter.com/my8QQbgPaG — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) November 24, 2022

Of all the crazy endings we’ll see this season, good luck finding one better than that one. I’ve watched the ending probably a dozen times at this point.

After viewing it over and over again, I’m still not sure how it all shook out that way. How did Wahl or the guy behind him manage to tip the ball back to underneath the hoop?

Kansas beats Wisconsin on freak ending. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter video https://twitter.com/MrMatthewCFB/status/1595844593282875392)

It was obviously a freak of nature kind of situation, and somehow, Pettiford managed to have enough body control to put the ball in the hoop.

How can I even be mad? That’s such an incredibly unlucky and crazy sequences of events in the span of a couple seconds you just have to shake your head and laugh.

Having said all that, this Wisconsin team is going to be way better than people expected before the year. The Badgers lost today, but damn, was Greg Gard’s squad gritty and tough.

Kansas beats Wisconsin on crazy final shot. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter video https://twitter.com/MrMatthewCFB/status/1595844593282875392)

What an incredible basketball game, and I say that as a man going home with a loss today. We’ll bounce back. Now, time to get back to focusing on turkey, beer and the NFL.