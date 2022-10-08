Bill Self Appears To Take An Unprompted Shot At John Calipari

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self appeared Saturday to take a quick jab at Kentucky’s John Calipari.

During a College GameDay interview with Pat McAfee, the two-time national champion was talking about Kansas athletics when he trolled his Kentucky counterpart.

“You know, we are a basketball school AND will be a football school. I don’t know we can’t be both,” Self said in response to McAfee hyping up the Jayhawks.

The comment seemed to be the exact opposite of what Calipari said over the summer about the Kentucky Wildcats and the athletic program in Lexington.

“This is a basketball school. It’s always been that. Alabama is a football school. So is Georgia. I mean, they are. No disrespect to our football team. I hope they win 10 games and go to bowls. At the end of the day, that makes my job easier and it makes the job of all of us easier. But this is a basketball school. And so we need to keep moving in that direction and keep doing what we’re doing,” Calipari claimed back in August.

His comments caused a minor civil war with football coach Mark Stoops, and the situation definitely didn’t go unnoticed Saturday morning.

Social media definitely caught Self’s not-so-subtle jab.

It’s not even basketball season yet, and we already have some drama. Don’t let the Kansas athletic department get rolling in two sports, because as Self displayed, the Jayhawks don’t take prisoners.

