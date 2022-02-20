WATCH: Michigan’s Juwan Howard Slaps Wisconsin Coach Following Loss

Videos by OutKick

“Juwan a piece of this?”

The end of the Michigan versus Wisconsin matchup on Sunday ended with a nasty brawl, started by Michigan coach Juwan Howard.

The coach’s tirade reportedly stemmed from a late timeout called by Wisconsin coach Greg Gard.

Sunday afternoon’s game had been decided by the time Gard called the timeout, which ticked off Howard.

After the game, both coaches crossed paths, and the scene began to heat up.

As players and coaches from the two teams poured in to split them up, Howard kept pushing his line of players and landed a signature Fab Five smack on one of Wisconsin’s guys.

Howard’s Wolverines dropped the ball against the Badgers (21-5): losing 77-63 and falling to 14-11 on the season.

WATCH:

Immediate reactions on social media called out the poor conduct shown by Howard.

The temperamental coach was ejected back on March 21, 2021, in a matchup against Maryland. Howard was involved in an altercation with opposing coach Mark Turgeon and was booted after a double tech.

“I went into defense mode, forgetting exactly where I’m at,” Howard said after the scuffle. “Because that’s not the right way to handle the situation.”

During Thursday’s win over Iowa, Howard received two technical fouls after arguing with officials, as relayed by On3.

Juwan Howard was ejected during the last timeout.



Here's a look at what transpired: pic.twitter.com/rd5T99zAtC — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 12, 2021

You can hear Turgeon on TV yelling at Howard "don't hang the banner because your banners come down." — /r/MichiganWolverines (@UM_Wolvereddit) March 12, 2021

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela